There's a new non-executive director on the Greyhound Racing NSW board and she's a local.
Louise Wakefield was one of the many applicants vying for a spot on the board and the Goulburn resident said she was "really proud to be appointed by the minister".
The former growth, strategy and culture director of Goulburn Mulwaree Council said she applied for the role because she knew how important the industry was to town.
"I know that organisations like the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club play an important role in Goulburn and I wanted to get involved with something really important within my community," Wakefield said.
"I was really interested in bringing a regional perspective to the governance of the industry."
The start of Wakefield's one-year term began in late September and Wakefield said she wanted to be a really active member of the board.
"I want to contribute as much as I can and fly the flag for regional NSW," she said.
"I will make sure the tracks in those areas are well represented.
"As a director, it is a privilege to support the sustainability of the industry and I will ensure that welfare and safety remain a priority."
Wakefield was one of four new directors and Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said the appointments marked a new era for the industry.
"The new board will continue to build on transparency, accountability and animal welfare standards set by the previous board," Harris said.
"All members were chosen through a rigorous and independent merit-based process.
"I look forward to the contributions of these members in shaping the future of greyhound racing in the state."
Besides from being on council for about four years, Wakefield was also a board member of Southern Tablelands Arts and a life mentor and coach.
