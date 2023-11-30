Goulburn Post
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Goulburn's Louise Wakefield named as Greyhound Racing NSW non-executive director

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated November 30 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:30pm
New Greyhound Racing NSW non-executive director Louise Wakefield. Picture by Burney Wong.
There's a new non-executive director on the Greyhound Racing NSW board and she's a local.

