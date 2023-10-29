Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium hosts notable composers for concert

By Dr Paul Paviour*
October 30 2023 - 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ann Carr-Boyd and Debbie Angus will perform two duets composed by Brennan Keats at the Hume Conservatorium's concert on November 4. Picture supplied.
Ann Carr-Boyd and Debbie Angus will perform two duets composed by Brennan Keats at the Hume Conservatorium's concert on November 4. Picture supplied.

Several of Australia's leading composers will soon combine for an an afternoon of music in Goulburn to commemorate the life of Brennan Keats, who died earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.