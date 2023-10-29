Several of Australia's leading composers will soon combine for an an afternoon of music in Goulburn to commemorate the life of Brennan Keats, who died earlier this year.
The Hume Conservatorium is hosting the free event on Saturday, November 4.
Brennan was the founder of the publishing firm, Wirripang, which in the 40 years since its inception pushed the boundaries of Australian music, publishing, promoting and performing many hundreds of compositions by Australian composers. He was instrumental in promoting Australian music overseas. He also worked in close cooperation with the ABC and the Australian Music Centre.
ALSO READ:
The afternoon will unite well known composers Ann Carr-Boyd, John Colley and Anne Keats, among several others.
Ms Carr-Boyd and Debbie Angus will perform two duets by Keats.
Although we make many of our sporting heroes, it is not too well known that our creative talented residents contribute quite a lot to Australia's economy in several ways.
This unusual afternoon should demonstrate some of the work being done by our composers in the concert hall, church, television and video outlets.
The concert, starting at 2.30pm, will be in the small hall at the front of the Conservatorium.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.