50 years of the Model T Ford Club of Australia were celebrated over four days, concluding with a final exhibition of the cars on Monday, October 30.
Classic cars built from as early as 1908 were on display for people to come and admire the hard work of the car enthusiasts.
More than 70 people rolled up to show off their model cars over the weekend, co-organiser and Ruse man John Vickery said that the best thing about the event was seeing how much people enjoyed it.
"Seeing people enjoy themselves and take in the effort that goes into getting these cars onto the road has been a personal highlight for me," Mr Vickery said.
"We haven't had any real issues this time round, everyone's just enjoyed being together and celebrating all things Ford."
The event ran over four days, with participants coming from as far as Tasmania to show off the work of their model cars.
"We had people ship their cars from Tasmania, drive from Sydney and bring their cars from Yass, Bungendore and the Central West to show off the effort they've put into their cars," Mr Vickery said.
"One bloke drove 200 kilometres from Cowra to show everyone his efforts," Mr Vickery said.
The group of car enthusiasts spent their time travelling around the state visiting Taralga and Crookwell before making it back to the Historic Waterworks in Goulburn on Monday, October 30 where some of the vehicles were still on display for the public's viewing pleasure.
"We had around 70 people show up with their cars over the weekend," Mr Vickery said.
"We've had about 25 cars driving around the place which has been great to see."
Mr Vickery has been a car enthusiast since he was a young boy growing up in rural NSW.
"My dad would teach me how to fix the tractors so I knew what was going on from a fairly young age and now I've been retired for a few years and my wife and I will have breakfast together then she tells me that she'll see me at lunch," Mr Vickery said.
"It's basically a full time job, I love it,"
"It's definitely a labour of love, it can take years to fix up a car but it's always worth it," Mr Vickery said.
Mr Vickery reflected on the work of Henry Ford when he started up the company.
"Henry Ford used to export cars from Canada and they would all be black since that was the fastest drying colour," Mr Vickery said.
Since the initial start up in 1908, the colours of the cars have expanded to any colour anyone wants.
Mr Vickery said that the Goulburn community in particular has been very accommodating with their 50 year celebrations.
"It's been fantastic around the community, so many businesses have backed us up and we've turned a lot of heads," Mr Vickery said.
