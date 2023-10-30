Six ways to budget smart when you're between jobs

Learn the best methods for reducing your stress and maintaining control during these transitional phases that many of us face during our lives. Picture Shutterstock

When you have stable employment, life seems pretty good, and you may not worry about splurging on that extra-large latte or that new pair of signature Pro-endorsed golf shoes.



But when unexpected job loss occurs, it's time to look at your savings account balance and perhaps rethink your spending habits.

If you're a homeowner with an outstanding loan balance, losing a job takes on an added dimension.



In times like these, using a mortgage repayment calculator can help you rejig your finances and find opportunities where you can reduce your spending without impacting your lifestyle.

To help, we'll be outlining six great ways to budget better when you're between jobs.



1. Assess Your Finances

First, you'll need to understand your current finances clearly.



Again, this preliminary step will involve using a mortgage repayment calculator, as well as gathering documents such as checking and credit card statements, or pulling up the summary screen within your banking app to see how much cash is on hand.

Now, take a look at your expenses.



Categorise them into essentials and non-essentials. Essentials obviously are those things you cannot go without, such as groceries, housing, utilities, car payments, gas, etc.



Non-essentials are naturally going to be purchases resulting from social plans, subscription services, or other entertainment-based expenses.

Tally up your monthly expenses and break those down into essentials vs. non-essentials.



Then, review your outstanding debts like credit cards, home, and car notes, and add these to the equation.



Once you've gathered this information, you'll have a clear starting point to identify possible areas for improvement and hopefully reduce stress from worrying about the unknown.

2. Draft Up Your New & Improved Budget

Here, we'll look for ways you can initially take charge of the situation and start to actively reduce spending until you secure new employment.



We'll focus on essential living needs and reduce discretionary spending for now.

Prioritise your needs over desires.



If you live a single lifestyle, this will obviously differ from a situation where you're caring for a spouse and children.



But the underlying principle is the same; we'll identify areas to temporarily cut back.

Some potential areas of your budget to revisit:

Cooking at home is cost-effective and much healthier as opposed to dining out. There's no shame in using coupons and maximising loyalty points programs grocery stores offer. Avoid impulse purchases, and where possible, buy generic instead of name brands. Often, these food products cost significantly less for the same product. Cancel subscriptions like streaming, magazines, and health club memberships for now. Maintaining a safety net to keep you afloat while avoiding unnecessary spending is crucial. Avoid expensive, non-essential travelling. This saves cash on fuel and car maintenance expenses. Notify your insurance provider that you aren't driving as much. You may be able to negotiate lower monthly rates. Use local public transportation where possible to make up for less driving in your vehicle. Bring in a roommate. Perhaps a close friend or family member will share housing and expenses with you, reducing your monthly financial burden. Save on energy expenses by turning off unused appliances and lights. Set your thermostat appropriately, and consider energy-efficient upgrades.

3. Set Up An Emergency Cash Fund

Hopefully, you already have established a savings habit, but it's never too late to start.



And the best place to start is by building up your very own emergency fund.



As its name may suggest, this safety net helps cover expenses during financial distress without relying on loans or credit cards.

How big should your emergency fund be at a minimum?



Most savings gurus agree that having at least six months of expenses on hand is recommended to provide you with cover during unforeseen financial or economic hardships.

Tapping into this fund should only be for essentials such as rent/mortgage, food, and utilities.



This account should also be accruing interest like your savings fund, and it's best to make the contributions automatic from each paycheck, thus prioritising the savings habit before spending first.

4. Build New Income Streams

While searching for a new job, think about establishing an alternative income stream while you have free time.



Perhaps you could start a new blog or social media account where you can earn affiliate income by promoting certain products related to your skills, experience, or interests.

You could even look at freelancing opportunities such as video editing, writing, or transcribing.



And if you are multilingual, this opens up many ways to earn an income by translating different mediums, including video and written content.



Market yourself through the many online platforms available to you today, and join the millions of other innovative individuals that use the world wide web to make their own side hustles or secondary income streams.

5. Look Into Government Support

The first thing that you should do whenever your earning potential is reduced is to secure yourself a concession healthcare card via Centrelink.



If you're already a concession card holder, however, then there may be other government-funded benefits programs or schemes that you may be able to participate in to further boost your savings power when between jobs.

Be sure to research and apply to any unemployment benefit programs available in your region.



These programs are financial lifelines that help keep you afloat while searching for your next job.



They take different forms, including monthly cash payments, discounted grocery offers, healthcare support, and housing assistance.

6. Focus on Financial Goals

It goes without saying that losing your job is a needed wake-up call for you to actively maintain smart budgeting once you find your next job.



Many people do not have short-term savings they can fall back on, relying instead on their consistent income to keep them afloat from fortnight to fortnight.

If you've found yourself feeling particularly lost without the financial security of your job, then your first few weeks of unemployment may just be the perfect time to take stock of your current financial situation and think about how you can reduce your risks of finding yourself in this position the next time you're between jobs.



It may be by using the other strategies we've outlined above, or even by making sure that you plan your transition from one workplace to another to be more structured.

Whatever the case, be sure to establish the habit of saving and remaining financially disciplined during the good times so that when disaster strikes, you can support yourself easily as you seek new employment.



With these tips and tricks at your disposal, practising savvy spending and budgeting when between jobs should feel just as second-nature as budgeting around your paydays.

