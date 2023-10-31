Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Diwali celebrations take off at Hume Conservatorium for the Festival of Lights

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 31 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candle lighting by Mayor Cr Peter Walker. Images supplied.
Candle lighting by Mayor Cr Peter Walker. Images supplied.

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights at the Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, October 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.