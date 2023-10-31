Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Diwali Festival of Lights at the Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, October 28.
The festival is celebrated by billions of people across the world, particularly from the Indian subcontinent.
Attendees were treated to a night of dinner, dancing and entertainment to celebrate the festival that signifies good over evil and the triumph of light over darkness.
One of the many organisers within the community said the event came together after many years of preparation.
"For around seven years I asked around about the other part of Indian community who celebrated Diwali to make it's as spectacular as the Onam festival," she said.
"It was long time waiting until I met Sarbjeet Sara,"
"We and the other two ladies Sandy Beghal and Amrita Kaur started to organise everything to make it happen," she said.
Among the attendees were Mayor Peter Walker and his wife Cath who joined to celebrate what the festival means to those in the Hindi community in Goulburn.
Event organiser Sandeep Behdil said that she was overjoyed with the amount of people that came to the event.
"We had people of all cultures and all ages come and enjoy the delicious food and watch the entertainment," Ms Behdil said.
"Everyone seemed to really have a great time which was great to see."
The group plans on organising more events in the future to celebrate all things related to the culture.
To keep up to date, emails can be sent to Indiancommunitygoulburn@gmail.com.
