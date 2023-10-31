RFS crews continue to patrol a fire that started near Windellama, southeast of Goulburn on Saturday, October 31.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said crews were called to Paddys Close, Lower Boro early Saturday afternoon, October 28.
There they found five hectares of land alight which included plastics and rubbish. No one was attending it and there was no permit for a pile burn, Mr Butler said.
"The fire was moving pretty well and crews have continued patrolling it the last few days as there were a few hot spots," he told The Post.
The region escaped any serious outbreaks amid extreme fire conditions on Monday, October 30. A total fire ban applied.
Meantime, Southern Tablelands RFS is well underway with planning for the fire season.
Mr Butler said authorities were expecting high fuel loads as vegetation dried off with warmer weather.
"It will become problematic as we move into the New Year. The Yass, Goulburn and Crookwell areas are getting dry so we urge people to use fire with caution," Mr Butler said.
At Marulan, for example, volunteers have used brush cutters and slashers to rid dense bush along Portland Avenue. This is designed to protect industrial and business premises.
Mr Butler said the RFS was always looking for similar opportunities to protect assets.
