A small village's efforts to foster relations with Turkey have not gone unnoticed.
In April, Bungonia historian, Moira McGinity suggested that the town invite a representative from the Turkish embassy to attend the village's Anzac Day commemorations. The Embassy duly responded and sent, Atacan Doruk. It was the first time a Turkish representative attended the Bungonia service, recognising the nations' shared history in World War One.
The gesture wasn't forgotten. More recently, Turkish ambassador to Australia, Ufuk Gezer, invited Mrs McGinity and a friend to attend the Embassy's celebrations on Friday, October 27, marking 100 years since Turkey became a republic.
She attended the event with fellow Bungonia resident, Diana Moran.
"It was very interesting and everyone was so hospitable...I felt very honoured," Mrs McGinity said.
The event included speeches by the ambassador and Mr Doruk and the national anthems of Australia and Turkey. Some 300 people attended, including military personnel from Australia and other countries.
ALSO READ:
It contains the names of more than 60 men and women who served in the Boer War and World Wars One and Two.
Stonemason John Mottley has cleaned the structure, removed lichen and other soiling around lettering, undertaken repairs and re-pointing, re-rendered a concrete plinth, replaced worn lead lettering and restored the surrounding metalwork fence.
The name of another serviceman, Reginald Armstrong, has also been added.
Bungonia Progress Association president, George Ryan, was the driving force behind a World War Two memorial. It was dedicated in 1949 and in 2000, the names of Boer War and World War Two servicemen were added.
Mrs McGinity said seven Bungonia men lost their lives in Europe during World War One.
The restored memorial in King Street will be re-opened at a ceremony at 2pm on Sunday, November 12. Vietnam War veteran, Greg Sullivan will MC the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.