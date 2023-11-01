If you didn't know better, the clown sitting on Toni McClelland's veranda was stationary.
But as children crept closer, he moved ever so slightly, enough to quickly scatter the youngsters trick or treating.
The McClelland's Coromandel Street residence was among the "scariest" houses in Goulburn as children and parents celebrated Halloween on Tuesday, October 31.
Mrs McClelland said it took her three days to decorate the home and yard with everything from clowns, to creeping hands, spiders and webs, skeletons, pumpkins, scarecrows, witches and the odd 'corpse.'
"We do this every year. It's just seeing the kids' enjoyment that keeps me going," she said.
"Some are petrified when they come in but we fill their lolly bags and they're happy."
Like others, Monday's strong wind blew down much of the display but it was quickly reassembled on Tuesday.
Over in Cowper Street, Helen and Kate Esson decked out their home with pumpkins, skeletons, spiders and a ghost sitting on the front veranda, among other frightening features.
Helen, who was dressed as a witch, also cooked tasty treats, including 'Dracula's teeth' for afternoon tea for her six grandchildren who later hit the streets truck or treating.
