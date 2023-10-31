Goulburn Mo's and people across the country are being called on to donate blood or plasma this Movember.
With one in three men needing blood in their lifetime, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and Movember have joined forces to raise awareness of men's health.
Throughout this month, everyone who donates at Goulburn Lifeblood Donor Centre will receive a limited-edition bandage designed by Movember co-founder and artist Travis Garone.
The clever design, which Mr Garone has called 'Brothers in Arms', features a thick, black, curled handle-bar moustache in the shape of two clasping hands on a cool blue backdrop.
In describing his artwork Mr Garone said that the work represents mateship.
"Having the two hands come together, I don't see that design as a handshake," Mr Garone said.
"I see it as helping each other. You're helping your friend, you're helping your brother, you're helping your mate as well."
"There is a simplicity to growing a moustache, and there is a simplicity to donating blood. It's a very simple act, and simple acts will change the world," Mr Garone said.
Mr Garone said that while men care about their health the volume in which they do so is far too low and the bandage design aims to combat that.
"If the bandage encourages more guys to have a conversation and donate blood, whether that's by themselves or with their mates, that is the ultimate outcome," Mr Garone said.
Lifeblood spokesperson Megan Green said currently just 624 men donate blood or plasma in Goulburn every year.
"This Movember we're calling on more locals in Goulburn to help us meet increasing demand," Ms Green said.
"Currently we particularly need more O group donors because it is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in emergencies."
"Just like a moustache, a blood donor bandage is an important symbol to start a conversation, and with young men 35% less likely to become donors than young females," Ms Green said.
Ms Green said that anything the community can do to get more people involved in the movement is a good thing.
"Donating blood or plasma is also a great way to get to know your own health while saving a life, with heart rate and blood pressure checks taken at each appointment," Ms Green said.
The Movember bandage is part of Lifeblood's 2023 True Colours campaign.
The campaign sees Lifeblood partner with Australian artists and designers to create limited-edition bandages to help boost blood and plasma donations while ensuring donors look and feel great while donating.
The Movember bandages will be available at Lifeblood donor centres nationwide from Wednesday, November 1 while stocks last.
Registering to become a blood donor can be done through the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood website.
