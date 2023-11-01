Goulburn Post
Officer suffers injury during Goulburn Police Academy training exercise

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 12:47pm
An officer was injured during a training exercise at the Goulburn Police Academy on Tuesday. File picture by Louise Thrower.
A critical incident investigation has been launched after a police officer sustained an injury during a training exercise at Goulburn Police Academy on Tuesday, October 31.

