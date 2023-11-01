A critical incident investigation has been launched after a police officer sustained an injury during a training exercise at Goulburn Police Academy on Tuesday, October 31.
Police said that at about 1.30pm Tuesday, October 31, an officer attached to the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit was struck by a flash bang, which is an explosive device producing a flash of light and sudden loud noise. It is designed to stun, distract or disperse people.
ALSO READ:
Village forges Turkish relationship on back of Anzac DayThe officer was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for treatment to what the spokesman described as a significant leg injury.
Detectives established a crime scene. A spokesman said a critical incident team from the Hume Police District would now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.
That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.