Goulburn Mulwaree Council has accepted a compensation offer for the acquisition of an easement over Pejar Dam for a major transmission project.
But CEO, Aaron Johansson says the acceptance does not signal endorsement of the overall HumeLink proposal.
TransGrid's $5 billion plan involves construction of a 360km long, 500 kilovolt transmission line from Maragle, near Wagga Wagga, to the Bannaby substation. It aims to increase power transfer capacity between southern NSW and major cities.
The controversial state significant project has attracted 142 public submissions, many of which argued the line should be placed underground.
At the most recent council meeting, councillors accepted TransGrid's $41,000 compensation offer for a 70- metre wide, 396m long 'easement' across four lots in and around Goulburn's main water storage, Pejar Dam.
The 'easement' covers 2.7 hectares and mostly takes in airspace above the dam. Three transmission lines already traverse the storage.
Independent valuers, Knight Frank, assessed the valuation, to be paid to the council under Just Terms legislation.
"I'm a firm believer it should go underground," he said.
"...Do we have a stance on it at this point? It's something we should probably look at down the track."
Action group, Stop, Rethink HumeLink, has lobbied for the line to be placed underground. It has also disputed TransGrid's argument that it would cost $11.5bn to underground the infrastructure. Instead, the group's independent report assessed it at $7.3bn.
In addition, a second NSW parliamentary inquiry is underway into the transmission line's under-grounding.
Mr Johansson said the council did not have a position on the overall project but had lodged a submission as part of the EIS process. This had stated that the council was satisfied that TransGrid had identified and would manage road and traffic conditions. The stringing of lines over the dam will be undertaken by boat if the project proceeds.
But Shooters, Fishers Farmers councillor, Andy Wood, argued the council shouldn't entertain any agreement.
"A close look at the way the costings have been done for this project (shows) this is a dumpster fire for taxpayer funding," he said.
"...Putting aside the fact it is mixed up with Snowy 2.0, which is a white elephant, anyone can see the benefits we'd get would be far beneath the cost of this project. It will have a terrible impact on a lot of agricultural land."
Mr Wood issued the release.
He told councillors the council would be accepting money from TransGrid for a project that "no one should be spending on in the first place."
"It's a terrible project and to make excuses for bad decisions...there's no way I'll support this," Cr Wood said.
Cr Bob Kirk said he couldn't see the valuation methodology. He speculated the same area of 'dry land' would be worth more than $41,000.
However, utilities director Marina Hollands pointed out it was airspace above the dam. Earlier, she said she'd prefer overhead lines across the dam rather than direct drilling underneath.
"I don't believe (this decision) would make an impact on the whole argument because we wouldn't want it underground (in the dam) anyway," she said.
Mr Johansson also said Knight Frank were reputable valuers and he felt the amount was "fair."
TransGrid's EIS concluded that there would be no impact on recreational fishing at Pejar Dam as a result of the transmission line.
Eight councillors voted in favour of accepting the compensation offer, while Cr Wood opposed.
Meantime, TransGrid is still responding to public submissions on the proposal, which is yet to be fully assessed by the state government.
