Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn artist Faye Kristiansen is nominated for the European Country Music Awards

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated November 4 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn Country music artist Faye Kristiansen has been recognised for her work in the country music industry by being nominated for an award at the 2023 European Country Music Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.