Goulburn Country music artist Faye Kristiansen has been recognised for her work in the country music industry by being nominated for an award at the 2023 European Country Music Awards.
Starting her career in her school choir in Wollongong, the now Goulburn based artist has spent years dedicating her life to her love of country music.
"I started singing in school in the school choir when I was really young," Ms Kristiansen said.
"I loved it and wanted to keep it up but things get in the way."
Despite various health scares, the artist said that music has always kept her going.
"I got diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and that kind of got in the way of my touring," Ms Kristiansen said.
"I relied on music to help bounce me back from the illness."
Ms Kristiansen had fans from across the world nominate her for the Independant Red Carpet award, specifically for her the release of her song written by Shaza Leigh 'That Man Who Hung the Moon.'
"I was so happy to hear that fans from Australia and Europe had nominated me," Ms Kristiansen said.
Ms Kristiansen has recorded her music with Slim Dusty associate Buddy Weston.
She has spent her career travelling around the country performing her music at bars and various arts centres including the Goulburn Country Music Association at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Ms Kristiansen has released music that came close to the works of Amber Lawrence in the Tasmanian country music charts, debuting alongside the artist a few years ago.
The results of Ms Kristiansen's nomination will be announced in early 2024 at the European Country Music Awards.
