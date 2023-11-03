Newlyweds Luke and Samantha Meehan giggle when they talk of their first proper meeting, and how Luke fell off his chair out of nerves and shyness.
That was in a cafe in Nowra's Stockland complex, which they both happened to visit on the same day and were soon looking and smiling at each other.
READ MORE:
But when Luke's support worker Lindie Reid tried to initiate a meeting between the pair, nerves were enough to unseat Luke.
However what followed was enough to prove the age-old adage that love knows no boundaries.
For Luke all the barriers melted away the first time he saw Samantha when they took part in the same cooking class Nowra TAFE.
"I thought she was pretty and kind," said Luke of West Nowra.
Samantha was living with family in North Nowra at the time and did not know about it, but Luke soon decided she was going to be a big part of his future.
"He always talked about her, how she was his girlfriend and he was going to marry her," Luke's father Rick Meehan recalled.
"He would always come and tell us about his girlfriend in cooking at TAFE."
Mr Meehan said he did not pay too much attention to Luke's talk about Samantha at TAFE, because he often spoke of girlfriends.
"It's always been his dream, to meet a girl, fall in love and be like everyone else, to have a wife - it's been his dream for years."
Samantha said she wasn't aware of Luke's interest during the course, but "a bit later down the track I found my true love, in the shopping centre".
When the cooking course ended it was several years before they saw each other again - at the Nowra cafe where Lindie asked for Samantha's phone number after seeing the way they were looking at each other.
Lindie soon became Samantha's support person as well, taking them on a series of date day Sundays that garnered a strong following on social media.
The first date was to the zoo, followed by a range of other outings - with pictures allowing a growing audience to follow the story as love blossomed.
"They had quite a cult following," Mr Meehan said.
"Every Sunday, people waited to see the date day Sundays."
Mr Meehan described the relationship as "a match made in Heaven," because Luke and Samantha's different strengths and weaknesses complemented each other.
"It shows dreams do come true - it doesn't mater who you are, there is someone for everyone."
That was shown when the date day Sundays included walks along the beach - something Samantha had never done because she did not like the feeling of sand under her feet.
But Luke was holding her hand and "He got me to not be afraid any more."
Lindie said she was not aware of Samantha's fear of the beach.
"She didn't say anything to us, she just walked on the beach."
Luke got down on one knee to propose in April 2021, on the first anniversary of their first date Sunday.
Their wedding beside the Shoalhaven River at Longreach on Saturday, October 28, capped off the feelings of "true love", Luke said.
Wedding guests included Victoria Cross winner Keith Payne, who was keen to dance with the new bride.
The date day Sundays continued throughout the engagement, and the wedding has left them preparing for their first date day as a married couple.
Luke and Samantha are living at West Nowra, and have plans to take a cruise around Tasmania for their honeymoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.