Con Augoustou is opening up his home and his heart for the right people to help maintain his farm in Quialligo.
The retiree purchased the farm five months ago for just over a million dollars and now he is looking for people to come and share the lifestyle with him.
Mr Augoustou said that he doesn't expect much from anyone who might take him up on the offer but is hoping that the farm can provide as much comfort to them as it has him.
"I'm just looking for anyone who wants to enjoy the farm life as much as I do," Mr Augusto.
The farm of 113 acres includes five dams that he is hoping to populate with yabbies and fish to make the farm more of a hobby farm.
Currently farming nine chickens, multiple olive and apple trees, Mr Augoustou is hoping to use the acreage as a way to bring the community together and provide a hospitable environment for anyone willing to help him out with maintenance.
Mr Augoustou is currently living on the acreage with his six month old Kelpie Zues.
He said that the farm has enormous potential for anything anyone has an interest in.
"Anyone is welcome to come and check out the place and anything that we farm together they are more than welcome to use to their benefit," Mr Augoustou said.
Born and bred in Wollongong, Mr Augoustou purchased the farm as somewhat of a retirement project.
"I got the place a few months ago, now I'm just looking for some people to frequent the place," Mr Ausgusto said.
"The owners left behind a few olive trees which are great for farming."
Mr Augoustou said that finding the farm felt like fate when he first came across it.
"It's so calm and tranquil out here, as soon as I saw it it felt like it was meant to be, I'd never seen anything like it," Mr Augoustou said.
To start a new chapter in life on this farm, Mr Augusto can be contacted on 0402 665 296.
