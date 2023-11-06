Convoy For Kids Goulburn is a registered charity organisation that raises money to help support kids with cancer or severe disabilities. Their biggest annual fundraising event is Convoy Day. The Convoy will depart from the Gateway Service Station at 10am sharp and will travel along Sydney Road, Lagoon Street and Auburn Street towards Goulburn Showground. The Convoy For Kids Goulburn Carnival Day is an event not to be missed and will start at 10am. The amazing children's hit act Bluey (and Bingo) will be performing live on stage, with meet and greets also available for attendees to book. Jamie Agius and The Corby's will be live on stage with a record number of displays, carnival rides and amusements.On The Road Radio will be broadcasting live from our event, Truckin' Life will also be there with a photographer and their November issue and Yogi Kendall from outback truckers will be present on the day. The convoy will kick off at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 between 10am and 5pm. Email info@convoyforkidsgoulburn.com.au. Phone 0408 872 832.