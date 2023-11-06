Music of the Night is an enthralling music and visual spectacular that showcases memorable performances from the songbooks of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, ABBA and many more from the most loved and adored classics from London's West End and Broadway Musicals. Music of the Night will capture the imagination of its audience with stunning musical performances from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat, Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables, Chess, Sound of Music, Rogers and Hammerstein, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Carousel and Boy from Oz. Come and see what everyone is talking about from sell out shows across the country. The evening will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 from 2pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Convoy For Kids Goulburn is a registered charity organisation that raises money to help support kids with cancer or severe disabilities. Their biggest annual fundraising event is Convoy Day. The Convoy will depart from the Gateway Service Station at 10am sharp and will travel along Sydney Road, Lagoon Street and Auburn Street towards Goulburn Showground. The Convoy For Kids Goulburn Carnival Day is an event not to be missed and will start at 10am. The amazing children's hit act Bluey (and Bingo) will be performing live on stage, with meet and greets also available for attendees to book. Jamie Agius and The Corby's will be live on stage with a record number of displays, carnival rides and amusements.On The Road Radio will be broadcasting live from our event, Truckin' Life will also be there with a photographer and their November issue and Yogi Kendall from outback truckers will be present on the day. The convoy will kick off at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 between 10am and 5pm. Email info@convoyforkidsgoulburn.com.au. Phone 0408 872 832.
Girls Day Out, the biggest event on the Goulburn spring carnival social calendar is back in 2023. Treat you and your besties to a fabulous social experience and book one of our many hire options. There is a package for everyone from lawn settings and umbrella's through to marquees and tables in air conditioned areas. Be part of the famous fashions on the field sponsored by Seib Racing for your chance to win in prizes valued at over $3000. Be sure to come along and enjoy a host of entertainment along with an exciting local program of horse racing. All entry tickets pre-purchased online get priority entry at our express gate , avoid the queues and book online now. The day will be taking place on Saturday, November 11 at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn from 11am. Email admin@goulburnraceclub.com.au. Phone 4822 2222.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on Saturday, November 11 from 10am to 3pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574.
Australian Ceramics Open Studios is an annual Nationwide event with studios all around Australia taking part. Woodbine Cottage Pottery is opening its door to the public this weekend. There will be pottery for sale, hands on experiences and light refreshments. The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 from 10am at 64 Ada Street, Goulburn. Email heatough@yahoo.com.au. Phone 0427 292 248.
A service will be held for Remembrance Day at the base of the Rocky Hill War Memorial Tower with Mayor Peter Walker laying a wreath with all of the community welcome to attend. As there is limited parking available a shuttle bus will be running from Carr Confoy Park from 9am to 10.30am and 11.15 am to 12.30pm, signage will be displayed so you will know where to go. The service will commence at 10.30am and its encouraged everyone be at Rocky Hill by 10.15am seated and ready for the service. This year there will be mobility scooters available to take people from the car park up to the tower. Remembrance Day is a day to remember. The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 11. Email GoulburnSB@rslnsw.org.au. Phone 4821 6292.
Join the RFS, Bungonia Park Land Manager, Bungonia and District Historical Society Inc and Bungonia Progress Association Members as they dress the restored Bungonia War Memorial with flowers and flag and ring all the Village Bells. There will be a ceremony held at the monument for two minutes with a two minute silence to follow with a further ringing of the bells for two minutes to honour the veterans and to mark the importance of this Day heralding peace on the Western Front. You can also explore the Village's Historic Site Walking Trail, Map at Information Bay and the Bungonia National Park and its famous Bungonia Gorge. The event will be taking place on Saturday, November 11 from 11am at Bungonia Village Park, King Street, Bungonia. Email annekwbungonia@gmail.com. Phone 0408 666 196.
You may have heard of the dark web, but what is it exactly, and is it dangerous? Join Michele Danno in conversation with author Ashley Kalagian Blunt as they discuss her crime fiction debut, Dark Mode, a psychological thriller with a dark web plot. Drawn from true events, Dark Mode exposes the price we pay for surrendering our privacy one click at a time. Ashley will also talk about true crime obsessions and her research into the dark side of plants, including voodoo lilies, corpse flowers and rat-eating pitcher plants. Bookings are essential. The event will be taking place at 184-194 Bourke Street, Goulburn, NSW, 2580 on Saturday, November 11 from 3.30pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway with the next night on the 11th November 2023 for the Frank Nicastri Memorial.This event will be an action packed night with Wingless Sprints, Fender Benders, RSA Junior Sedans, RSA Super Production Sedans and Compact Speedcars all on the one night. The races will be kicking off at Goulburn Speedway, Speedway Rd, Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 from 4pm. Email tk.kactus@bigpond.com. Phone 0408 480 713.
Award winning Sydney blues / Swing / jazz band, the Jive Bombers are playing at The Goulburn Club this weekend. Formed in 1985, the award winning Sydney band have been performing constantly all around Australia at music festivals, clubs and functions. They have won prestigious music awards for both jazz (APRA music awards 2001) and rhythm & blues (Wintersun Festival 2002) and have gained praise as one of the finest bands in the country. This will be a night of rocking Rhythm and Blues so bring your dancing shoes. The event will be taking place at 19 Market Street, Goulburn, NSW on Saturday, November 11 from 7pm. Email music@goulburnclub.com.au. Phone 4821 2043.
STA and the Goulburn Film Group are delighted to present a special afternoon at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbours from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the scepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend. The presentation will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street Goulburn NSW 2580 on Sunday, November 12 from 4pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Join the Bungonia Crown Reserve Manager, Board of the Crown Reserve 35559, for the Official Opening Ceremony of the restored Bungonia War Memorial. There will be a ceremony held at the monument to showcase the restored Bungonia War Memorial and to give thanks to all of the donors who made the project possible. Afterwards there will be light refreshments on offer in the Bungonia Hall where you can get the biographies of all of those listed on the War Memorial. You can also explore the Village's Historic Site Walking Trail, Map at Information Bay and/or the Bungonia National Park. The ceremony will be taking place on Sunday, November 12 from 4pm at Bungonia Village Park, King Street, Bungonia. Email annekwbungonia@gmail.com. Phone 0408 666 196.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
Come see the works of photographer Prue Hazelgrove and her love of capturing people for who they are. She is using the exhibition to celebrate the beauty and joy of her queer siblings whilst also acknowledging the grief and everything else that comes with the process of finding yourself, courtesy of the society that we live in. The exhibition will be taking place at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn from Saturday, October 7 between 9am and 5pm. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4494.
Kerry McInnis has more than 40 years experience in the field of art, particularly landscapes and portraits. She is fascinated with environmental transformation as arid creek beds become eroded floodways in an ever changing discussion between water and earth and is bringing her latest creations to Goulburn Regional Art Gallery to showcase. The exhibition will be taking place from Saturday, October 7 from 9am at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Ann Rogan brings her latest exhibition "A Retrospective" to Gallery on Track. The natural environment in landscapes was the inspiration for the artwork in this exhibition using the mediums of oil in some and watercolour in others. Ann Rogan has twice been a finalist in the Goulburn Regional Art Award and also a finalist in the River of Art Exhibition. The exhibition will be running every day throughout November starting on Wednesday, November 1 from 10am at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Come listen to a presentation by a doctor and understand the trauma of losing a loved one through war. Over 80% of the soldiers in the First Australian Imperial Force (WW1) were unmarried; and many of these young men listed their mother as next of kin, a clear acknowledgement of the familial and financial ties between soldiers and their mothers. Dr Jen Roberts has travelled around the world to commemorative locations and war graves in Turkey, France and Belgium to expand her knowledge on the topic. The talk will be taking place on Wednesday, November 8 Rocky Hill War Memorial Museum, Memorial Road, Goulburn from 1pm. Email museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4842.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, November 10 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
