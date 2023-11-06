Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Remember the fallen and attend an opening ceremony this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
November 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come celebrate the best of musicals. Image by Pexels.
Come celebrate the best of musicals. Image by Pexels.

Music of the Night - A Celebration of Musicals - Goulburn

Celebrate the best musicals over the past decades

Music of the Night is an enthralling music and visual spectacular that showcases memorable performances from the songbooks of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, ABBA and many more from the most loved and adored classics from London's West End and Broadway Musicals. Music of the Night will capture the imagination of its audience with stunning musical performances from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat, Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables, Chess, Sound of Music, Rogers and Hammerstein, West Side Story, Jersey Boys, Carousel and Boy from Oz. Come and see what everyone is talking about from sell out shows across the country. The evening will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 from 2pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.