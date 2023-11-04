Goulburn RSL sub branch will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, November 11 to commemorate those that have fallen in battle.
On the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, a minute's silence is observed and dedicated to those soldiers who died fighting to protect our nation.
ALSO READ:
In Australia and other allied countries, including New Zealand, Canada and the United States, November 11 became known as Armistice Day - a day to remember those who died in World War One.
The day continues to be commemorated in allied countries.
After WWII, the Australian Government agreed to the United Kingdom's proposal that Armistice Day be renamed Remembrance Day, to commemorate those who were killed in both World Wars.
On November 11, those lives will be remembered on Remembrance Day.
The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch will hold a Remembrance Day Service, on Saturday, November 11, at the Rocky Hill Memorial, in conjunction with Goulburn Mulwaree Council and OM Mobility Scooters at 10.30am.
The service will include an official wreath laying service.
Members of the public, who wish to lay wreaths, may do so after the official wreath laying service.
Due to the limited parking available at Rocky Hill, Goulburn Mulwaree Council have arranged a returned shuttle bus service from Carr Convoy Park, from 9.30 am to 12.30pm.
For all current ADF and retired Veterans attending, medals are to be worn.
All information can be found through the club's secretary Frank Wilcomes on 4821 6292 or 040 912 3396.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.