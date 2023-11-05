At the age of 90, Norma Smith's husband purchased her a walker to assist her mobility.
When son, Bryan, urged her to use the device to prevent a fall, Norma had a ready response.
"She looked at me most indignantly and told me those things were only for old people," Bryan laughed.
On Sunday, Mrs Smith celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by family. The Warrigal Care facility resident uses a wheelchair these days and is highly regarded for her resilience and attitude to life.
"It's remarkable," Bryan said of his mother's century.
"It's the fortunate few who obtain such a milestone...The life she led was one of looking after family and her health. She's not a smoker or drinker and isn't afflicted with any major illnesses."
Norma Cecile O'Connor was born on November 5, 1923, at Weedalion, near Young. She was the third eldest of 10 children to Cec and Olive O'Connor.
The family moved to Goulburn when Norma was a child, after Cec secured a railway job. She attended Our Lady of Mercy College but left at age 13 for a factory job in Redfern. City life wasn't for her and Norma returned to Goulburn for work a year later.
Later, she met Laurie Smith from Yarra at a dance. They married in 1950 and had two children, Bryan and Rod.
Bryan said as a younger woman, his mother enjoyed social tennis, carpet bowls and a regular flutter on the horses. In fact she loved watching most sports, particularly those involving Australia.
"Mum has (also) been a passionate supporter of the Balmain Tigers from a very young age," he said.
"She lives for the day that will usher in the re-emergence of the Balmain Tigers, as all true Tigers supporters wish."
Growing up, Bryan recalled his mother was "fastidious" about the children's appearance. Home life was happy, firstly at Addison Street, then Salford Street and Princess Avenue. He said Norma was "born to be a mother."
His parents were also inseparable and their life, uncomplicated. In latter years, they enjoyed trips to the red centre, Western Australia and New Zealand.
Though deeply saddened when Laurie died, her resilience shone through. Norma continued to live at home until 2016 when she moved to Warrigal.
Though not as mobile, her qualities are ever present.
"Mum has maintained a great sense of humour, still enjoys a good laugh and very much appreciates visits from family members," Bryan said.
"...We are all challenged at various stages of life. Mum's stoicism and resilience has rubbed off on me. I've drawn a lot from her attitude to life."
He told The Post that his mother might not even acknowledge her 100th birthday but the family thought it was "a big deal."
They celebrated on Sunday at the facility. Staff will hold a separate celebration on Monday.
