Three crashes in one day prompts police reminder to drivers

At 2.05pm, emergency services responded to another crash at Binda Road, Binda, north of Crookwell. Inspector Hinton said a man in his fifties riding north on a Triumph motorcycle collided with the rear of a utility, which was travelling in the same direction and had slowed to enter a driveway. The rider was ejected from the bike, which caught fire. He was treated by NSW Ambulance for minor injuries.