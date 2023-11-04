Three crashes in one day prompts police reminder to drivers

Goulburn Post
Goulburn emergency services respond to three crashes

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 4 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:41pm
Police are urging motorists to pay more attention to road safety following three crashes on Saturday, November 4.

