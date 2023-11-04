Three crashes in one day prompts police reminder to drivers

Police are urging motorists to pay more attention to road safety following three crashes on Saturday, November 4.
At 2pm, emergency services were called to the Federal Highway, Wollogorang, some 20km south of Goulburn. Inspector Matt Hinton said a white Toyota Yaris had left the southbound lane and rolled on its roof, with fatigue as "a possible factor" in the crash.
A 34-year-old woman was cut free from the vehicle by police rescue and bomb disposal unit officers. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said she was treated for shoulder, chest, abdomen and pelvis injuries and transported by road crew to Canberra Hospital. Police said she was in in a stable condition.
Police have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
At 2.05pm, emergency services responded to another crash at Binda Road, Binda, north of Crookwell. Inspector Hinton said a man in his fifties riding north on a Triumph motorcycle collided with the rear of a utility, which was travelling in the same direction and had slowed to enter a driveway. The rider was ejected from the bike, which caught fire. He was treated by NSW Ambulance for minor injuries.
Earlier, at 11.30am, a 30-year-old Goulburn man was riding his black Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Clinton Street when he lost control while manoeuvring the Clinton Street roundabout. Inspector Hinton said the man fell from the bike at low speed.
Police drove upon the crash and rendered immediate assistance to the rider, who had cuts and abrasions.
The rider was subjected to a roadside breath test, which police said proved positive for alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station. The man is alleged to have returned a low-range 0.060 reading. He was issued with a $644 fine.
"The rider indicated he had been drinking alcohol the night before. It's a reminder to drivers and riders, if you have a big night, be aware you may still be over the limit the next day and your driving may be impaired," Inspector Hinton said.
"These three incidents are a concern in relation to driver and rider behaviour, and a reminder of the consequences of inattention and poor decisions leading to road trauma. Police are pleading with road users to take more care in relation to road safety in light of these crashes."
