Dozens of dogs gathered to prove how well they fit the standards of their breeds at the Jock Forsyth Dog Grounds on Friday, November 3.
Proud dog owners spent the day with their dogs showing off just how well their individual dogs conformed to the standards of their breeds at the annual Goulburn Dog Training and Kennel Club Championship Show.
Event organiser Lynne Pearson said that the show was a good time for all exhibitors.
"It was great seeing all the hard work of the dog community pay off," Ms Pearson said.
The parade took place over three days with all contestants being put into seven categories.
The categories included dogs in the 'toy' breed, terroirs, gun dogs, hound dogs, working dogs, utility and non sporting breeds.
All canines were judged based on their capabilities to perform for their various purposes within each breed.
Ms Pearson has worked with Dogs NSW Illawarra for years and said that the turnout and the overall experience in Goulburn was exceptional.
"It was a great few days to see the local dogs and what they can do," Ms Pearson said.
Ms Pearson thanked the various committees for their contributions.
"A lot of hard work goes into organising these shows."
More information about the Goulburn Dog and Training Kennel club can be found through their website.
