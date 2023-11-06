A movie fest was how many families chose to spend their Saturday and they weren't disappointed.
Plenty of people of all ages flocked to Belmore Park for the annual Pictures and Popcorn in the Park event on November 4 and were treated to three movies.
Halloween was the theme of the movies featured on the big screen throughout the evening.
READ ALSO:
They were Casper, Hotel Transylvania and the newest Ghostbusters movie.
Besides from the movies, there was a Kids' Zone which featured a wide range of activities including face painting, a gaming van, inflatable haunted maze, a jumping castle, Bubble Play and more.
Food was aplenty as well, with stalls which serving an array of tasty cuisines.
To go in the draw to win a $50 Lilac City Cinema Voucher, attendees can fill out a survey about the event by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/picturesandpopcorn2023.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.