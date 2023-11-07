Goulburn Post
Goulburn CWA Evening branch hosts fundraiser for hospital

By Cherrie Grant*
November 7 2023 - 12:52pm
Community members enjoyed a high tea fundraiser hosted by Goulburn's CWA Evening Branch at the Performing Arts Centre on October 28. Picture supplied.
More than 60 people had their taste buds tantalised at a recent high tea, which raised funds for vital hospital equipment.

