More than 60 people had their taste buds tantalised at a recent high tea, which raised funds for vital hospital equipment.
The Goulburn Evening Branch of NSW CWA hosted the function at the Performing Arts Centre on October 28. The event raised money for a portable ultrasound machine for Goulburn Base Hospital's maternity and paediatrics unit.
The CWA has already purchased the machine, which was due to be delivered this week.
The purchase represents a significant milestone for the hospital. Previously, the maternity and paediatrics unit had to share the only ultrasound with the accident and emergency unit. A dedicated ultrasound machine means mums and bubs receive the extra care they deserve.
Recipient of the CWA Southern Tablelands Group's Joanne O'Brien Tertiary Scholarship, Emma English, shared her talent with live music during the event. Emma sang jazz and contemporary songs, assisted by Jesse Hudson on keyboards.
Mayor Peter Walker gave a rousing speech recognising the hard-working efforts of our CWA ladies, the importance of the work they do for the community, and encouraging younger women to join. Acting director of nursing and midwifery, Jeffrey Woods, and senior midwife, Ann Wenham, shared stories to help guests understand the importance of having their own ultrasound machine.
Everyone enjoyed the high tea. Taste buds were tantalised by the CWA signature dish of scones with cream and jam, along with hand-crafted savoury and sweet delicacies.
