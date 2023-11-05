Update Sunday 3pm
Police have advised that missing Crookwell man, Nigel Collins, has been located. They have thanked the community for their assistance.
Police are appealing for public help to find a missing Crookwell man.
Nigel Collins, aged 52, was last seen in Crookwell at about 9am Sunday, November 5.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers from The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.
A police spokesman said there were serious concerns for Mr Collins' welfare.
He is described as Caucasian appearance, of a medium build, 170cm tall, has short blond hair, with 'Payton' and 'Shallyce' tattooed on his right bicep.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and a pair of runners.
Mr Collins is believed to be travelling in a silver Nissan Qashqai with NSW registration YDW 52T.
He is also believed to be in the Crookwell area.
Anyone with information into Mr Collins' whereabouts is urged to contact triple zero (000) immediately.
