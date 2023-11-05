Goulburn Post
Upper Lachlan Shire Council discontinues rate rise bid, sparking mixed reaction

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 5 2023 - 10:40pm, first published 6:20pm
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's finance director, Andrew Croke, Mayor Pam Kensit and deputy mayor, Mandy McDonald at Thursday's Gunning community consultation meeting on a proposed rate rise. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's finance director, Andrew Croke, Mayor Pam Kensit and deputy mayor, Mandy McDonald at Thursday's Gunning community consultation meeting on a proposed rate rise. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council has stopped its bid to increase rates, following a community backlash.

