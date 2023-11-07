Mandy Gray's younger sister was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer about two years ago.
That's why the Goulburn resident decided to organise the Shine a Light on Lung Cancer Walk at Victoria Park on November 4 which raised over $3000.
Ms Gray said she completed the walk with her sister Tania in Griffith last year and wanted to bring it to her new hometown.
"Last year, we wanted to do something together, so we started the first walk in Griffith," she said.
"It was a great community event, so I brought it here to Goulburn where I live now."
Ms Gray said the purpose of the walk was to raise funds and awareness on the fifth highest diagnosed cancer in the country.
"We want to raise funds for research, to get more lung cancer nurses on board and start up support groups in towns like Goulburn," she said.
About 15 people attended and they were encouraged to buy lanterns in three different colours.
Green was to show support, orange was for those living with the disease and purple was to remember those who had passed.
There was also a lucky door prize which was made possible by the three local businesses that donated the five prizes.
They were the Masala Mill, Mum and Dad's Laundry and Car Spa and Feather and Heart Candle Collective.
Lung Cancer Awareness month lasts the whole of November, so people can still donate by visiting https://fundraise.lungfoundation.com.au/event/view/shinealightgoulburn23.
The walk will return next year.
