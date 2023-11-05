Strategic spending: Five tips to help you beat inflation

Another offer that some banks have going is a balance transfer offer. This is when you transfer the balance of an existing credit card to a new one. Let's say you owe $5,000 on a credit card, and the interest rate is 19.99%. That's a high-interest rate, and the repayments could cost you more than you can afford. With a balance transfer with an interest-free period, however, you can transfer to a new card provider, who will take on your balance, and then you can focus on paying down your debt without incurring interest charges.