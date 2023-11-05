Strategic spending: Five tips to help you beat inflation

This is branded content.
Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the last few years (or contrastingly living in a mansion in the countryside where you're wanting for nothing), you've probably heard of the impacts of inflation or the rising cost of living in Australia.
Inflation is the rate at which goods and services rise in price.
Everything we pay for - from fuel to groceries, to school fees, and all other daily life expenses - is subject to inflation.
And as prices rise, businesses have to charge more for their products and services in order to stay solvent and turn a profit as the price of raw materials and their own internal expenses rise. It becomes a bit of a feedback loop.
Some households with large mortgages and other consumer debt feel the pinch of inflation more than others. And it certainly doesn't help that wage growth hasn't yet caught up to inflation here in Australia.
However, there are some ways Aussie consumers can beat inflation.
This article will share five top tips for strategic spending that'll help you combat the adverse impacts of inflation. Read on to find out more.
Taking out a new personal credit card can actually help you save money in the age of inflation. With strategic thinking when it comes to daily spending and taking advantage of available deals, a little plastic could offer you and your wider household some serious financial benefits.
One excellent way to achieve this is by taking advantage of introductory offers on credit cards. For instance, some credit card providers will offer an extended no-interest period on new cards. This means you can pay for what you need and incur no interest providing you pay off the balance within the specified period.
Another offer that some banks have going is a balance transfer offer. This is when you transfer the balance of an existing credit card to a new one. Let's say you owe $5,000 on a credit card, and the interest rate is 19.99%. That's a high-interest rate, and the repayments could cost you more than you can afford. With a balance transfer with an interest-free period, however, you can transfer to a new card provider, who will take on your balance, and then you can focus on paying down your debt without incurring interest charges.
You've probably noticed the cost of your grocery bill rising with inflation too. This often hits Australian families hard, as you get fewer groceries for the same budget. However, with some savvy, strategic shopping, you can make your weekly shop last longer and get better value for money.
During your next shop, stock up on stock cubes or liquid, beans, potatoes, onions, and canned and chopped tomatoes, legumes and other pulses. With these versatile and non-perishable grocery items in your spice and herb cupboard, you can make all kinds of dishes like chilli, stews, and stuffed potatoes. You can bulk-cook these healthy, hearty meals and then take them to work.
You'll also want to take advantage of special offers at the supermarket, which are often displayed on the ends of the aisles. Look around for discounted, two for one, and other offers that will stretch your grocery budget further. It's also well worth buying in bulk wherever you can. You can easily buy canned food and other non-perishable grocery items in bulk with minimal concern that the food will go to waste or pass by its use by date.
Finally, stick to what you need. Stocking the cart with treats, salty and sweet snacks, and impulse buys can be tempting. However, this will cost you more at the register. To keep temptation at bay, it's best to make a shopping list before heading to the supermarket. That way, you can buy everything you need and reduce your risks of making impulse purchases.
One benefit of inflation and interest rate rises is that you can typically earn more interest on your savings. Having a savings account to store your surplus income can earn a decent amount of interest on all your money in the bank. These additional funds can then be withdrawn at your leisure, whether it be to pay for expenses, put money towards a holiday, pay for your kids' education, or perhaps even to buy a car or a house down the line.
And speaking of buying property, any consumers who are considering taking on a home loan in the next few years can greatly benefit from leveraging the higher interest rates that can be found on savings accounts right now. So don't be afraid to shop around in order to find the best savings accounts and interest rates that'll help you reach your financial goals. Let inflation work for you!
More often than not, our insurance and household bills can make up the lion's share of our ongoing expenses. That's why it pays to shop around for a better deal when your insurance policies are up for renewal or when your utility provider ups their prices. You can get quotes through companies' websites or use insurance and online utility comparison tools to find the best offers that are available to you.
Don't just be complacent with the rates, premiums and excess amounts that you're currently having to bear. If you have suspicions that you can find a better deal elsewhere, then it's highly likely that you can. And who knows? You could end up saving hundreds of dollars a year this way, and put those additional savings towards a house, a new car, or just for improving your lifestyle during this ongoing cost of living crisis.
Finally, although we alluded to this briefly when discussing the value of cutting out impulse purchasing, it's important to reiterate that unnecessary spending can cause a surprising amount of damage to your personal finances during inflationary periods.
When strategically battling inflation, it's worth reviewing your household expenses and seeing where you can cut back.
For instance, if you have two or more television streaming services, can you remove one to save $20 monthly?
Do you eat out often instead of packing a lunch to take to work?
With takeaway coffee prices averaging at around $5 a brew, these daily spending habits can really begin to add up to a shocking amount of unnecessary weekly or monthly spending.
Might it be cheaper to buy some coffee grounds and take a plunger to your workplace?
Similarly, doing a little food prep every weekend to ensure that you have lunch pre-planned for every day of the week can help you save big bucks on food.
See what other unnecessary expenses you can cut out of your budget to reduce the pinch of the cost of living.
So there you have it - five top tips to help you beat inflation and reduce the sting of Australia's ongoing cost of living crisis.
Be sure to communicate with your family and other members of your household when putting these spending strategies into effect, just to make sure that all you savvy consumers are on the same page.
