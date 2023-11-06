Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Variety Postie Bike Dash brings creates spectacle in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 6 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cold and damp start did not deter an enthusiastic pack of posties from jumping on their bikes for a good cause on Sunday, November 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.