A cold and damp start did not deter an enthusiastic pack of posties from jumping on their bikes for a good cause on Sunday, November 5.
Some 120 riders gathered in Montague Street, Goulburn for the start of the 13th annual Variety Postie Bike Dash on Sunday morning.
The ride raises money for sick children and communities. On Sunday, organisers handed over a $3295 cheque to Goulburn Rugby Club to assist with equipment. On Saturday, participants used the Club's grounds to prepare their bikes for the trip. The donation was just one of many, totalling $35,000, given to communities.
Newcastle mechanic, Lenny Muddle, became the inaugural inductee into the Variety Postie Dash Hall of Fame on Sunday night.
He was participating in his 10th Dash. Mr Muddle has never been a postie but serviced postal bikes over many years at his Newcastle mechanics' business. Variety approached him to become involved.
"It's amazing and it's so much fun," he said.
"I've met so many like-minded people and the best part is that it's all for a great cause. It helps a lot of kids with special needs and purchases equipment for them to make they're life better."
Mr Muddle said he was honoured and surprised to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was presented with a framed portrait of himself, surrounded by images of his participation over 10 years.
"You don't look for these things but it's nice to be recognised," he said.
Variety CEO for NSW and the ACT, Tony Warner, said the ride took in the South Coast and Snowy Mountains and made a "profound" impact on schools and children along the way.
"A total $35,000 in grants is being given out to schools and community groups across the six-day journey, which are being used to create a better learning environment and opportunities for students," he said.
"We're honoured to have inducted Lenny into our Postie Bike Dash Hall of Fame. Lenny has been part of this momentous event since its inception and we thank him for his ongoing commitment and helping to make the Postie Bike Dash the success it is today."
