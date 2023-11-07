Heath Baker likes to describe it as an "ode to Goulburn."
The Tribe Brewery CEO holds up a can of Ducks Lane lager, labelled with the Big Merino. The brewery is depicted in the background and a 'Ducks Lane' sign in front.
READ MORE:
The Ducks Lane facility, which emerged from voluntary administration in May, has re-launched its own Stockade lager, dedicated to Goulburn. It is the only beer brewed, packed and sold in the city.
Tribe's master brewer, Sunny Browning, said the company canvassed the community before the facility was built.
"Out of everything we were doing, people said they wanted a beer for Goulburn," he said.
"...The feedback is that they want a mid-strength, easy drinking, refreshing lager. Previous to this we had a whole portfolio of beers that were hoppy and fruity, or more flavourful...Less is more in this style of beer and we're really proud of it."
Mr Browning has worked for the company for 14 years, firstly at Smeaton Grange. He moved to Goulburn with his family in 2018 when the local facility was built.
"We really love it here," he said.
"It's tough because most places have existing contracts (with breweries) but they do want to sell a local beer. They're keen to support us," Mr Baker said.
"...We've sold more draught beer in Goulburn in the last nine weeks than we did in the previous 12 months."
A sponsorship deal with Goulburn Rugby Union Club to sell Ducks Lane will also be renewed. Tribe supplies the beer and the club retains sale proceeds to fund operations.
The Empire Hotel is also selling the beer in can form.
ALSO READ: Light shone on lung cancer at charity event
The local facility contract brews up to 50 styles of craft beers. Mr Baker said this was a growing market. Tribe also produces its own brands - Stockade, Mornington Peninsula and Wilde.
Mr Baker said there had been a shift out of craft beers into lagers in the past 10 years.
"We're trying to build a really tight-knit team and we're investing in their training," he said.
The facility is producing about 20 million litres of beer annually and is aiming to increase this over the next year. In the longer-term, Tribe is aiming to churn out 30 million litres.
"I'd like to think we have a bright future. We're excited and this is the first time we've had a bit of breathing space to show people what we can do," Mr Baker said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.