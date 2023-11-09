They come from all different backgrounds but with a shared passion to express themselves artistically.
Over the past three and a half years, long time Goulburn artist, Barbara Nell, has taught art classes at her Creative Space Studio in Clifford Street.
She teaches adults and children aged from six to 93, including primary and secondary students after school. Right now she's also teaching young adults with disabilities in the Right to Work program to paint fabrics.
"I love connecting people of all ages to creativity and art making. Seeing their work develop and their confidence build is a magical experience," Mrs Nell said.
The results of her students' work will culminate in an exhibition opening at Creative Space on Friday, November 10. Southern Tablelands Arts executive directive, Rose Marin, will open the event, titled Etchings and Other Works.
Mrs Nell said the exhibition celebrated the achievements of students attending classes and includes about 40 works, including paintings, samples completed by Right to Work clients and under a ceramics project she is undertaking with a Nowra preschool.
"This is my passion because I'm teaching adults and people with special needs and those who require support," she previously told The Post.
Today she teaches about 50 students from all walks of life.
The community is invited to see some of their work at the free exhibition opening at 5.30pm Friday.
"Most works will be for sale making this is a wonderful opportunity to purchase original work and support the arts in Goulburn," Mrs Nell said.
Drinks and nibbles will be available. People are asked to RSVP on 0427 83 2 695.
The exhibition can be also be viewed during opening hours on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 5pm, or by appointment.
In December, Right to Work clients will display their work at The Collective in Auburn Street.
