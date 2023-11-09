Mark Gibson takes out the line honours in tight finish

Seven riders signed on for a handicap race at Breadalbane in somewhat blustery conditions on Wednesday, November 9.
The course would take the riders from Breadalbane to the turnaround at the top of the Cullerin Range.
Chris Berry off limit got the racing underway and made steady progress up the Cullerin Range and passed through the turnaround with a slight lead over the chasing five minute group.
That group, comprising of John Connell, Elsie Apps, Nadine Moroney, Shannon Apps and Gavin Moroney, caught Berry as he crossed the rail bridge.
Working together, the group opened up a handy lead on the run back to the finish line in Breadalbane.
Mark Gibson had to make up 10 minutes on the limit rider and passed Chris Berry on the descent off the Cullerin Range.
Gibson managed to catch the group on Poplar Straight and from there the group combined as they headed toward Breadalbane.
Approaching the finish line, Mark Gibson proved too strong to take out line honours in a tight finish from Elsie and Gavin.
The first five riders across the line were all awarded by same time.
Racing on Wednesday, November 15 will be a handicap on Windellama Road.
Sign on is on Brisbane Grove Road by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors welcome.
