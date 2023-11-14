The Southern Tablelands is the best cricketing side in the Southern Districts Zone after going unbeaten in the Inter Association competition.
That's why it came as no surprise when eight out of 13 cricketers selected to represent the zone in the Bradman Cup u16s side were from the region.
They are Carmichael Brown, Patrick Bruckshaw, Jake Cosgrove, Jay Knight, Jason Moloney, Sam McGregor, Nethal Nandasena and Isaac Roxburgh.
Players were selected based off their performance in the Inter Association competition which consisted of the Southern Tablelands Rams, the Highlands and South East Monaro.
Bradman Cup coach Dean Roxburgh said he was very impressed with the 13 players picked.
"It was tough to pick the team as there was some good cricket played over the last month," he said.
"It's a very young side, which means they will be able to play this year and next year as well."
Roxburgh said he had high hopes for the side to do well when the competition involving the Central Coast, Central Northern, Greater Illawarra, Newcastle, North Coastal, Riverina and the Western region begins on December 2.
"Their biggest strength is the fact they bat from one to 12," he said.
"About nine of them can bowl including the wicketkeeper and their fielding is superb too."
In the final of the Inter Association competition, the Rams beat the Highlands by 34 runs on Sunday, November 12.
