There were six horse races at the Goulburn Race Club's Girls Day Out program, but the afternoon was headlined by fashions on the field.
Emceed by Goulburn chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes, prizes were up for grabs in three categories.
They were the Lady of the Day, Gent of the Day and Premier Millinery and one of the judges was a well sought after critique of the fashion world wide Kim Andrews.
Sabrina Webb was the Lady of the Day and Andrews said she was incredibly elegant, stylish, wore beautiful colours and had an excellent choice of jewellery.
In that category, judges were looking for a wow factor, appropriateness of outfit for a day at the races and the racing season as well as the attention to detail of their hat, bag, jewellery, shoes and accessories.
Appropriate headwear was essential participants were encouraged to wear an outfit that was timeless and elegantly coordinated.
Jason Crockett was Gent of the Day and Andrews was impressed with his stylish and colourful accessories.
The criteria for that category was similar to Lady of the Day.
The judges also looked for attention to detail in their accessories like their cufflinks, tie and bowtie.
A handkerchief was encouraged while a jacket was optional.
Sarah Trebley won the Premier Millinery category and Andrews liked her style and colour.
In that category, judges looked at the style and design of the millinery.
They also looked at originality, the concept of the design, theme and wearability.
Appropriate racewear needed to compliment their head wear.
The popular event was sponsored by Seib Racing.
