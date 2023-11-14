Objectors to a waste incinerator near Tarago have joined an online petition to the state government, calling for a moratorium on practice in NSW.
Action groups in Richmond Valley, Tarago and Lithgow are calling on the State to remove legislation introduced by the previous government allowing waste to energy incinerators in Goulburn Mulwaree, Lithgow, Parkes and Casino.
Opponents say the legislation was introduced "after only minimal consultation" with affected residents.
Veolia Environmental Services has proposed a $600 million waste to energy facility at it Woodlawn eco-precinct near Tarago.
The company aims to burn up to 380,000 tonnes annually of residual waste feedstock, otherwise destined for landfill. The associated power plant would generate up to 240,000 megawatts of energy each year.
The application, still under planning assessment, attracted more than 600 objections. Veolia's response to public submissions is expected to be lodged by the end of December.
The parliamentary petition was initiated by regional and Sydney opposition groups aims. Spokesperson for Residents Against the Richmond Valley Incinerator Inc (RARVI), Dr Liz Stops, said it represented a joint stand by residents against "significant threats to human health, environment, agriculture and water" by the waste incineration process.
"Communities are outraged," she said in a statement.
"Based on EPA advice, the NSW government has acknowledged waste incinerators are too dangerous for Sydney but is prepared to foist them onto regional communities where much of our food is produced and close to residential areas, meat works, beef saleyards, schools and hospitals.
"We had hoped the Minns Labor government would listen to our concerns and introduce legislation to prohibit waste-to-energy incineration anywhere in NSW and pursue other safe and scalable ways of dealing with waste.
"To date, our requests for meetings with Penny Sharpe, the minister for climate change, energy, the environment and heritage, have been refused. It's a bad sign."
Veolia has rejected claims that its facility would endanger human, animal or environmental health and has pointed to its other plants operating overseas.Communities Against Tarago Toxic Incinerator (CATTAI) member, Fiona Jeffery, said while her group had mounted previous petitions against Veolia's proposal, the current one was focused on a statewide ban.
"It goes to demonstrate that communities don't want incineration as a waste strategy in NSW and I feel it puts pressure on the government to look at green alternatives," she said.
Ms Jeffery said CATTAI had received support from the other regional and Sydney action groups. Jane Bremmer from Zero Waste Australia had also provided information and linked groups.
"When you're talking about going up against Veolia and their millions of dollars, we need a wider approach. We don't have the might (by ourselves)," Ms Jeffery said.
She hoped the petition gained support.
"It remains to be seen how it goes...We want a moratorium on waste to energy projects and we're pursuing every avenue," she said.
While Richmond Valley residents had been told there was no firm proposal on the books, Dr Stops said the area's declaration as "suitable" for waste to energy projects was "an immediate warning."
Lithgow also remained a dedicated precinct, despite the scrapping of a $700m waste to energy plant at Wallerawang in 2022.
Dr Stops said Sydney communities had won their fight to stop such projects in their neighbourhoods but plans underway to build a waste to energy facility in Parkes had generated community concern.
She pointed to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights, Dr Marcos Orellana's September report which stated that "incineration imposes heavy health and other costs on local communities and it is a significant source of greenhouse gases".
He said the process "represented the end of the line for fossil fuels" and was "incompatible with the circular economy."
"Waste-to-energy incinerators largely burn plastic waste, thus encouraging further production of plastics, which is made from fossil fuels. As such, it's ludicrous for the NSW government to attempt to align waste incineration with a circular economy or make claims about energy production," Dr Stops said.
"We have a human right to clean drinking water and an environment free of toxic load.
"...We are calling on all NSW residents to support the livelihoods of farmers, along with the health of the population and the environment, by signing our online petition to put a stop to the construction of waste-to-energy incinerators in (the state).
