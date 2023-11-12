Water bombing helicopters and a ground team tackled a fire burning in the Tarlo National Park near Goulburn on Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out on the morning of Sunday, November 12, northeast of Goulburn.
Southern Tablelands RFS zone manager, Peter Alley, said it started from a lightning strike and by 3.30pm Sunday had burnt five to 10 hectares.
"We had Big Hill crews attending but it was completely inaccessible," he said.
Two water-bombing helicopters and a remote area firefighting team (RAFT) were brought in on Sunday afternoon. The outbreak was handed over to the National Parks service.
Mr Alley said no property was under threat and the fire was moving slowly. He expected crews to round it up relatively soon.
Elsewhere, crews contained a fire that broke out at about 10.30am Sunday on Browns Lane, off Currawang Road southwest of Goulburn.
Mr Alley said the blaze broke out in scrubby land and also moved slowly. Firefighters and a dozer were able to put a ring around it and contain it by mid-afternoon. Currawang, Taylors Creek, Windellama and Tarago units attended.
This outbreak was also caused by a lightning strike.
Mr Alley said the zone was moving into moderate fire conditions this week, in contrast to Sunday's high fire danger rating.
