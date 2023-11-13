Come bring in the festive season at the Hume Block Party. There will be specials galore, community BBQ, coffee van, ice cream truck, face painting, chances for furry adoptions, Antique car display and a toy raffle. You can show some support for some families in need this Christmas with The Street Torque Motor Vehicle Group Inc. hosting their annual toy drive in the carpark as well so bring along a new or used toys (or you can purchase something from one of the great stores here) and hand it to the Street Torque guys. They will also have a fantastic display of classic cars on display for all to admire. All donations received and money raised will be donated to local charities assisting local families. The party will be kicking off on Saturday, November 18 from 10am at 158 Hume Street. Email virginia@studio4signs.com.au. Phone 4822 4666.
An evening of Celtic music returns to members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, November 14 from 7.30 to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403.
ALSO READ:
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, November 18. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
The Lambert Karate Dojo & Family Fitness Centre will be giving a free public exhibition featuring performances from some of the world's leading Karate black belts, including the most in-demand Japanese Karate Master on the planet, Sensei Tetsuji Nakamura. Come along and see some amazing martial artists showcasing their skills. No booking required, just come along and enjoy the show. The show will be taking place on Saturday, November 19 at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 1.30pm. Email admin@australiakarate.com. Phone 0423 958 485.
Register for a free vehicle and caravan weighing and safety check before heading off on your next holiday. Goulburn Mulwaree Council, along with Sutton Road Training Centre and Transport NSW are inviting everyone to come for a free caravan safety check. This will ensure your vehicle and trailer are correctly balanced and that the weights are correct which will make for a more enjoyable and safer journey. Bookings are essential so please contact Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Road Safety and Traffic Officer Tracey Norberg to secure your spot. The checks will be taking place on Sunday, November 19 from 9am at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Email tracey.norberg@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4540.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, November 19 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.
The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, November 19 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.
The Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society poultry auctions average 80+ vendors and 100+ buyers with over 1,000 fowl in more than 500 pens. The extensive range includes a wide range of waterfowl plus the sale of equipment such as incubators, feeders and carry boxes. Buyers should bring boxes, cages or other suitable containers to transport birds home after purchase. Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society supports and enforces the RSPCA ban on transporting birds to or from the auction in bags/sacks or tied by the legs. Auction starts at 9am sharp with EFTPOS facilities and canteen available on the day. No late entries accepted. To receive notices about upcoming auctions, 2023 calendars and/or membership forms by email. The auction will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road on Sunday, November 19 from 7am. Email goulburnpoultryclub@outlook.com. Phone 0407 402 053.
Head to Pheasant Wood Circuit for an endurance event like no other. The Deputy 4-hour endurance race is exclusively for 1986-2007 vehicle models, set over eight rounds with a minimum of three drivers per vehicle. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title. Enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends and seeing the magic up close. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title!!Enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends and seeing the magic up close. Phone 4841 1422.
Goulburn Mulwaree library is hosting a cooking class specifically designed for dads. Back to basics cooking, utilising a barbeque to create delicious meals for the whole family. Brandon will walk you through the process of choosing produce, preparing and marinating, right through to the end result of tasty, fast and nutritious meals. Drawing from European and Asian influences, but with a modern Australian twist, you will learn different knife skills, how to create sauces from scratch, and how to involve the whole family. Tickets are $5 and include drinks and a small meal. The class will be taking place at 184- 194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 18 from 2pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Following the completion of the first stage of major conservation works, Goulburn Mulwaree Council is pleased to announce the re-opening of St Clair Villa for one weekend only. In conjunction with History Goulburn, the long-term tenants of the building, Council will reopen St Clair this weekend. Closed since 2017, this will be a chance for the community to visit for the first time or reacquaint themselves with this important 1840's State Heritage Listed property at 318 Sloane Street Goulburn. You will be able to tour the magnificent building with small displays with two to three objects from the History Goulburn Collection in each room. There will also be talks held about Goulburn's history, starting with the land, the people, the use of the building and everything in between over the whole weekend. The festivities will be kicking off at 318 Sloane Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 18 from 10am. Email historygoulburn2580@gmail.com. Phone 0458 028 003.
The IOGKF World Chief Instructor, Sensei Tetsuji Nakamura, will return to Goulburn for what is set to be the biggest ever event. Nakamura Sensei will be teaching specific classes for all levels including children. It doesn't get any bigger than this. Along with the three day National Gasshuku, there will also be the annual Karate Party dinner, National championships finals and senior instructors demonstrations. Proudly supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The showcase will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road from Friday, November 17, starting at 6pm. Email admin@australiakarate.com. Phone 0423 958 485.
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky...Rocky Hill MTC presents The Addams Family: a story of every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart, 'normal' young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father about her new relationship and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. When the boyfriend and parents arrive for dinner, will secrets be revealed? How will the fateful dinner night end, especially when you throw Pugsley's tricks, Uncle Fester's antics and the ancient Addams clan into the mix? Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice., Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. By arrangement with Origin Theatrical on behalf of Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York. Based on characters created by Charles Addams. The show will be taking place for a week, starting on Friday, November 17 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Come face to face with the figure and explore proportion and anatomy. Models will be available for reference as attendees can improve their skills in drawing media before working in acrylics on longer pieces. Along the way, artists of all ages will be inspired by famous portraits and figures throughout art history. All sessions are designed to loosen you up and build your confidence in this tricky yet enduring subject. The four week course will be taking place at 205 Auburn Street from Tuesday, November 14. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
Come and learn how to draw weather and be inspired by subjects in and out of the studio. Drawing on location heightens your vision to the structural elements and changing shadows. The experts at Creative Space will enhance these works back in the studio using a range of media. The four week course commences on Tuesday, November 14 from 1pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email info@creativespacegoulburn.com.au. Phone 0427 832 695.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.