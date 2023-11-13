Goulburn Post
From Christmas cheer to music, here's how to spend your week in Goulburn

Celebrate the start of the festive season this week. Image by Pexels.
158 Hume Christmas Block Party

Get into the festive spirit

Come bring in the festive season at the Hume Block Party. There will be specials galore, community BBQ, coffee van, ice cream truck, face painting, chances for furry adoptions, Antique car display and a toy raffle. You can show some support for some families in need this Christmas with The Street Torque Motor Vehicle Group Inc. hosting their annual toy drive in the carpark as well so bring along a new or used toys (or you can purchase something from one of the great stores here) and hand it to the Street Torque guys. They will also have a fantastic display of classic cars on display for all to admire. All donations received and money raised will be donated to local charities assisting local families. The party will be kicking off on Saturday, November 18 from 10am at 158 Hume Street. Email virginia@studio4signs.com.au. Phone 4822 4666.

