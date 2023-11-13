Following the completion of the first stage of major conservation works, Goulburn Mulwaree Council is pleased to announce the re-opening of St Clair Villa for one weekend only. In conjunction with History Goulburn, the long-term tenants of the building, Council will reopen St Clair this weekend. Closed since 2017, this will be a chance for the community to visit for the first time or reacquaint themselves with this important 1840's State Heritage Listed property at 318 Sloane Street Goulburn. You will be able to tour the magnificent building with small displays with two to three objects from the History Goulburn Collection in each room. There will also be talks held about Goulburn's history, starting with the land, the people, the use of the building and everything in between over the whole weekend. The festivities will be kicking off at 318 Sloane Street, Goulburn on Saturday, November 18 from 10am. Email historygoulburn2580@gmail.com. Phone 0458 028 003.