Real witches dress in ordinary clothes, have ordinary jobs and look very much like ordinary people. But they are not ordinary.
This Christmas, witness the Lieder Theatre Company' production of Roald Dahl's classic children's story, The Witches, burst to life on stage.
Adapted for the stage by David Wood and directed by Annie Bilton, Dahl's creativity has no limits and it's been both inspiration and a challenge to stage The Witches. Disobedient witches get burnt to a crisp, children are turned into animals - all in full view of the audience.
Fortunately Lieder artistic director, Blake Selmes, has many magic tricks up his sleeve.
"What I love about Dahl's work is his understanding of children; he feeds their imaginations with lots of scary adventures then plucks them to safety at the end, though not for all," he said.
"Children with their innate sense of justice love it when punishment is served up to the wicked, as it certainly is very dramatically in The Witches."
"It's a weird and wonderful world The Witches inhabit. It's very entertaining for all ages, plus we're adding some extras for the little people. Spiced with original music from Steve Routley, It's going to be a frolic. With a very touching end."
"But even in his gloriously unrealistic worlds he gives us true human emotions, and the beautiful ending of The Witches is a gift to all of us," she said.
The production is a story about real witches who hate children. The 'grand witch' has a plan to make all children disappear. That is, unless one girl and his grandmother can stop her.
The play unites a wealth of talent. Serena Weatherall is the choreographer, Steve Routley prepared the music score, William Pitt does puppetry, Timothy Berry - the design and Blake Selmes, the special effects.
The cast includes Erin Williams, Cara Robinson, Ebony Klem, Khloe Janes, Christine Bentley, Melissa Chandler, Dimity Taylor, Simon Walshe, Briella Thibaud, Solas Marden, Tony Dunn, Natalie Bann, Cecelia McKenzie, and introduces Cecelia's daughter, Iris.
The show opens at the Lieder Theatre on Friday, December 1 at 7.30pm with a charity night. It continues on:
Saturday, December 2 - 7.30pm;
Sunday, December 3 - 2pm;
Wednesday, December 6 - 7.30pm;
Friday, December 8 - 7.30pm;
Saturday, December 9 -2pm and 7.30pm;
Wednesday, December 13 - 7.30pm;
Friday, December 15 - 7.30pm;
Saturday, December 16 - 7:30pm.
Bookings can be made at https://theliedertheatre.com/
