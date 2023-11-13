This festive season, Ray White will continue its successful charity drive 'A Little Ray of Giving' for the twelfth year running.
This holiday campaign is a tradition for the brand, and serves as an opportunity for hundreds of local branches to connect with their communities while raising awareness and much-needed resources for worthy causes.
As a charitable initiative, the campaign will see Ray White Goulburn partner with Harvest and Bendigo Bank in supporting three foster care agencies: Marymead, CareSouth and Anglicare, by collecting Christmas gifts for local children in foster care, and provide their families with special hampers filled with essential items.
Principal of Ray White Goulburn, Justin Gay said that the campaign is something that the team looks forward to running each year.
"This campaign has always been a real highlight of our year," Mr Gay said.
"It gives us a chance to reach out to the people around us directly in a way that benefits people with less advantages and get them things they need during a demanding time of year."
The Ray White Goulburn team is calling on the local community to show their generosity by sending their donations of Christmas gifts and Essential items for the hampers to the Ray White Goulburn office for collection and safe storage.
Ray White Goulburn located at 199 Auburn Street will have their special giving tree in their front window and will be collecting gifts from Monday, November 13.
Ray White has run the initiative since 2012 and every year, offices from across Australia and New Zealand have collected thousands of gifts and donations for not-for-profit organisations and charities and uplifted hundreds of communities in the process.
To donate, Ray White Goulburn can be contacted through their website.
