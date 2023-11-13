Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ray White Goulburn launches annual 'A Little Ray of Giving' charity drive

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Gray, Jess Grasshorn and Hayleigh Wells of Ray White Goulburn. Image supplied.
Georgia Gray, Jess Grasshorn and Hayleigh Wells of Ray White Goulburn. Image supplied.

This festive season, Ray White will continue its successful charity drive 'A Little Ray of Giving' for the twelfth year running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.