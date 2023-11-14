Day View Goulburn Club members held their November luncheon this week.
President Margaret Gooch welcomed 31 new ladies including three visitors at November Luncheon meeting.
Ms Gooch acknowledged Pat and Peter Delaney who are currently unwell.
Birthday celebrations for November are Robyn Bolin, Barbara Creese and Judy Coe.
Raffles were won by Annette Murphy, Kathy Hunt, Margaret Habil and Margaret Thompson.
Lucky Seat prizes were given to Michelle Mackie, Margaret Thompson, Margaret Habil, Helen Wilkins and Geraldine Hunt.
The Lucky Newsletter was won by Kathy Hunt the winner for the Lucky Number was Belinda Rankin.
The winner of the Best Dressed of the Day went to Brenda Writer and the Best Made Hat was won by Kayleen Tremble.
There were many happy members having won prizes in the various sweeps held at the event.
The November Social Day will be on Wednesday, November 15 at Olive View, Federal Highway, Collector.
There will be a car pool meeting at 11-11.30am at the rear car park of the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Some of the prizes on offer at the mystery raffle are a Painting by Garry Jenkins, two $50 Vouchers at Lush, Kayleen's Chair, Pauline's Christmas Box with Lea's Glasses and a voucher to the value of $50 from Save the Children, Goulburn.
Ms Gooch thanked everyone for their contributions in selling the tickets.
"Thanks go to everyone for your help in selling these tickets as it helps to raise money for our Learning For Life Students," Ms Gooch said.
The next luncheon will be the Christmas Luncheon and will be held on Wednesday, December 6 from 11am.
The group will be proving a three meats and vegetables meal with sweets being served alternatively.
There will also be wine, squash and water on the tables.
The cost for this meal is $35 per person and names need to be given to President Margaret by Thursday 30 November 2023.
Secret Santa will be visiting again this year and members are asked to bring a gift to the value of $10 if they wish to participate in this.
The Christmas Hamper will be happening again this year and to those who are able to donate an item for this, the group appreciate your generosity as will the recipient of the hamper.
A Trading Table will also be held at the Christmas Luncheon so members are asked to bring along items if they have any to sell.
If you wish to attend the Christmas luncheon Margaret Gooch can be contacted on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
