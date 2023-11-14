Top shade trends transforming commercial spaces

Shades are an excellent way of connecting exterior and interior spaces and extending living areas in both commercial and residential spaces. A well-designed external space can help improve the general outlook of your premises. Fortunately, with the changing times, there are more innovative and functional shades solutions coming up.

Shades are now more in demand due to their multi-functional and design-driven elements. What's more, the advancements in technology have made it easier for the shade industry to evolve and grow as well. This allows the production of shade solutions suitable for commercial environments.

One of the qualities needed for being shades with exceptional UV ratings and heat-set shade fabric, like those supplied by Brisbane Shade and Sails.

Keep on reading below to know more about the current top shade trends involving commercial spaces, offering both practical and aesthetic benefits.

Motorised outdoor shades

Certain businesses use their outdoor spaces more than others. For example, cafes, event venues, and restaurants maximise the outdoors more. In cases like this, motorised outdoor shades may be the most suitable option, providing a practical and elegant solution for creating versatile outdoor seating areas.

The best thing about this type of shade is that you can control it remotely. This means that despite the rapid weather changes, you can easily provide enough amount of shade and shelter for your clients or customers with just a single tap on the remote. This is also a lot more convenient than having to manually adjust the shade by yourself.

Automated smart shades

There's another new trend of shade solution that's a step higher than the capabilities offered by motorised shades: automated smart shades! Unlike the first one that's controlled by remotes, they're designed to detect weather changes through their sensors, so they can adapt and adjust accordingly throughout the day.

Automated smart shades make it easier for businesses to enhance customers' comfort and overall experience. Since they no longer need to be controlled manually, you can integrate them with the building's management system for faster and more centralised control. Best of all, using automated smart shades makes it easier for commercial businesses to save on energy bills.

Sustainable and eco-friendly shades

More business owners are becoming more environmentally aware. In fact, 67 per cent of businesses worldwide opt for sustainable materials in their operations. This is where eco-friendly shading solutions enter the picture. They not only lower your company's environmental footprint, but they can also deepen your sense of responsibility and purpose within the professional setting.

Sustainable shades can be made from reclaimed wood, bamboo, or recycled materials. With this uniqueness, they can look just as aesthetically pleasing as the other types of shading solutions, not to mention they can help your business have an eco-conscious image. More importantly, your employees and clients would come to appreciate your compassion for the environment, further deepening their dedication and loyalty to your business or brand.

Biophilic design shades

You've probably seen, or at least tried, incorporating natural elements into your business space to make your clients and employees feel in touch with nature. These can be anything from indoor plants and potted flowers to indoor water fountains. Why not opt for biophilic design shades, too? They can enhance your business setting's atmosphere, inspiring, in a way or two, anyone who sets foot on it.

These shades have nature-inspired patterns designed to reduce glare and control lighting, as well as create a soothing and visually engaging environment. Incorporating such solutions to your commercial space can boost its pleasant and calming ambience.

Shades with bold and vibrant colours

Before, shades were simply used as a way to shelter a certain area from the elements. Now, shades have become an integral part of the overall branding and design of businesses. You may have noticed several commercial spaces using them in bold and vibrant hues that resonate with the colours of their respective brands or logos. Whatever form they come in, colours are effective marketing and branding tools any company shouldn't miss banking on.

These shades can instantly add a pop of colour to your business space and create a livelier and more energetic environment. To cite an example, toy companies, apart from harnessing their storytelling acumen, can use shades of pink, green, and yellow to match their branding and further emphasise their image and identity as being a child-centred business.

Customised shades

Last, but surely not the least, in the top shade trends are customised shades.

Nowadays, businesses are no longer settling for off-the-shelf shading solutions. Many have requested and maximised the option of personalising these structures to meet their unique style preferences. Whether it's adding unique patterns, a particular colour scheme, or the company logo itself, customisation helps businesses make their brand stand out.

