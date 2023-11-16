Eight riders signed on for a handicap race on Windellama Road facing a westerly cross wind.
The course on Wednesday, November 15 would take the riders from Brisbane Grove Road across the Gundary Plain, up a short climb to the plateau, and the turnaround point just past Bullamalita Road.
Chris Berry off limit got the racing underway and made steady progress to be first through the turnaround with a comfortable lead over the chasing six and seven minute riders.
A lone rider off the front was always going to be challenging to hold off the large chasing group of Glen Apps, John Connell, Elsie Apps, Nadine Moroney, Shannon Apps and Gavin Moroney.
The chasers caught Berry as he approached the bridge over Gundary Creek. Chris hung onto Glen's wheel and was towed along by the peloton past the airport and onto the finishing straight.
The tempo increase with Berry and Nadine being caught out as the leaders opened up a slight advantage.
Four riders contested the sprint to the finish and it was Elsie winning narrowly from Glen, with Gavin and Shannon a further five seconds behind.
The scratch rider Jeremy Gilchrist needed to make up nine minutes on the leading rider and two minutes to the seven minute group.
Jeremy soloed the entire course and was only a minute behind the winner at the finish but was rewarded with the fastest time.
Racing on Wednesday, November 22 will be an individual time trial on Range Road.
Sign on is at the corner of Chinamans Lane by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
