4 Tips to decide if gastric sleeve is right for you

Sleeve gastrectomy is one of the most effective bariatric surgeries. Picture Shutterstock

Weight loss surgery is quickly becoming a popular subject in the medical world today. While this procedure is still surrounded by controversies, its effectiveness is undeniable. Dietitians and surgeons often recommend this method in situations where exercise and diet are ineffective, and the individual is struggling with obesity.

The most common types of bariatric procedures in Australia include lap band surgery, gastric bypass surgery, and sleeve gastrectomy. While they all serve pretty much the same purpose - weight loss - their approaches vary.

Lap band uses an adjustable ring to slow down the flow of food into the lower part of the stomach. Gastric bypass creates a small stomach pouch connected directly to the small intestines, reducing the rate of calorie absorption.

With sleeve gastrectomy, a huge portion of the stomach, usually around 80 per cent, is removed. The result is a tube-like stomach with 20-25 per cent of the original capacity.



Although it gives some of the best results, you'll need to meet certain thresholds for you to be eligible for the procedure. So, how will you know that it's the right option for you? Here are some tips to guide you:

1. Try conventional methods and monitor the results

The main tip that should point you towards gastric sleeve surgery is the results you're getting from conventional methods. Are you struggling to lose substantial weight through exercise and dietary programs? That might be a sign that it's time for you to try a gastric sleeve operation by BodyFree or other reputable clinics within your reach.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that most bariatric patients choose this route because they're 'lazy' or 'impatient.' But, on the contrary, it's often those who've tried everything from diet to lifestyle changes that opt for the operating room.

So, if you've already exhausted all possible means to no avail, sleeve gastrectomy might be the answer. It can help you shed that extra weight and achieve your long-term goals more efficiently.

2. Check your body mass index (BMI)

Your BMI is another important indicator to consider when deciding whether to try gastric sleeve. It's a simple method you can use to determine where you fall in the weight categories - underweight, healthy weight, overweight, and obese.

To calculate BMI, you only need two variables: your weight and height. Divide the weight in kilograms by the square of your height in metres. If the result falls under 18.5, then you're underweight.

Anything between 18.5 and 24.9 is within the healthy zone, while 25-29.9 is overweight. A value above 29.9 indicates that you're obese, and you may consider gastric sleeve surgery to address this. Moreover, this procedure is your best bet if your BMI is at least 40.

3. Understand the benefits and risks of the procedure

What's next if your BMI is in the red zone and diet isn't working? The first thing you should do before making your final decision is research extensively on the procedure.



It's that one crucial step before consulting a bariatric expert. Doing so will help you understand the basics of gastric sleeve and prepare your questions before meeting the dietitian and surgeon.

While gastric sleeve has many advantages, especially for obese individuals, it also has a fair share of risks. So, learning about its pros and cons is paramount.

4. Consult your dietitian and surgeon

Once you're done with your independent research, it's time to speak to an expert. Even with the knowledge from books and online resources, you'll still need the input of an experienced bariatric surgeon and dietitian. In fact, it's an essential and among the first steps when you visit any bariatric surgery clinic.

But what's the importance of this step? These two experts understand everything about gastric sleeve, from the benefits to possible risks. As such, they can answer all questions you may have regarding this procedure and its impact on your weight-loss journey.

Another significance of consulting a dietitian and bariatric surgeon is that you'll receive a personalised recommendation. While you may meet most requirements for this surgical procedure, you'll still need these experts' assessments to see if you're actually eligible. They'll also explain what to expect after the surgery, helping you manage your own expectations.

Conclusion

Going to the operating room for gastric sleeve surgery is a huge step. Sometimes, it may seem like the only way to lose weight and live a healthy life. But even so, you'll still need to consider several factors before deciding whether this is the right procedure for you.

