Upgrade Your Pool Aesthetics With These 7 Ideas

How to boost your pool area's allure and create a truly stunning outdoor sanctuary. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

When it comes to injecting some aesthetics into your property, nothing comes close to the appeal of a well-designed and perfectly maintained swimming pool. It can transform your outdoor space into a serene retreat fit for gatherings with family and friends or simply relaxing and unwinding on a sunny day.

But with time, your pool may not look as exciting as it once was. If you're looking to spruce things up a little around it, there are a few things you can do to give it new life. You can switch up your pool space into a more stylish and visually stunning swimming haven by doing a few tweaks here and there.

In this guide, you'll discover various ideas on how to boost your pool area's allure and create a truly stunning outdoor sanctuary. Read on!

1. Do a landscape makeover

One of the first noticeable things in your yard, apart from the pool itself, is the landscape. If not maintained properly, your pool area can quickly get overshadowed by thick, untrimmed bushes and weeds growing around it - chaos! Thus, when boosting your pool's aesthetics, you can start by revamping the surrounding landscape.

If your space allows, incorporating lush green vegetation and colourful flowers would be a great move towards adding vibrancy and depth to the area. You can also display a variety of potted plants and shrubs strategically placed around the pool to create a harmonious blend of nature and water. For an elegant touch, you may install decorative stepping stones or a pathway leading to the pool.

2. Invest in poolside shade structures

Sure, most people lounge in the pool to earn some natural tan. But at the same time, you don't want to scorch in the sun. You can incorporate stylish shade structures around your pool, may it be retractable awnings, fabric sails, or giant umbrellas.



Find professional suppliers and installers like Brisbane Giant Umbrellas for solutions to provide relief from the sun while improving your pool area's overall aesthetics.

Ultimately, investing in poolside shade structures not only adds to your property's aesthetics but also offers a respite from the sun during hot summer days.

3. Add some water features

Your pool area may already be looking and feeling tranquil, but you can take its ambience up a few more notches by installing more water features. You can incorporate a cascading waterfall that flows into the pool, a bubbling fountain, or a spouting water jet for a dramatic effect. These features not only add beauty but also contribute to a calming atmosphere.

4. Get creative with your pool lighting

One of the simplest ways to add a splash of drama to your pool's aesthetics is pool lighting. With the right choice of illuminators, you can create a stunning and inviting oasis.

To cite an example, you can install underwater LED lights in various colours to illuminate your pool at night. To add, these can make your pool space even more attractive as they help highlight the shape and texture of the pool.

Another brilliant pool lighting idea is incorporating solar-powered pathway lights. This will make it easier for your guests to navigate around your yard and pool area even after the sun has set.

5. Don't forget about the pool drain covers

Some of you may think that drain covers are just tiny details with little effect on your pool. You're gravely mistaken. It can greatly impact your pool area, particularly on its safety. Study shows that drain entrapment is among the leading causes of drowning and death in home swimming pools, and only 12 per cent to 15 per cent of homeowners have claimed to using drain covers.

So, instead of utilising the traditional drain cover, try looking for a decorative one that adds a stylish touch to your pool area. You may find options with intricate patterns, elegant designs, or unique shapes. Don't forget to prioritise functionality as well, and ensure your chosen drain cover is durable, corrosion-resistant, and meets safety standards.

6. Focus on your pool fence

Based on statistics, about 58 per cent of drowning among children aged four and below were recorded due to accidental falling and slipping in non-fenced swimming pools. That's an alarming number, isn't it? This simply means that building a pool fence is more than necessary if you have small kids in the house.

When selecting a fence material, opt for a durable one that complements the overall design of your pool area. Among the popular choices are aluminium, wrought iron, vinyl, and glass. If privacy is a concern, consider fence styles that provide additional screening or add privacy panels.

7. Bank on some fire features

A fire pit or fire bowl near the pool can enhance the area's cosy and inviting ambience. This can also be handy during night swimming gatherings and outdoor movie marathons with your peers and family. Alternatively, fire bowls or fire torches along the poolside may be enough if you're on a budget.

Wrap Up