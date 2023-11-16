Goulburn Post
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Police swoop on two vehicles in Goulburn and seize items

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 16 2023 - 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have allegedly seized a firearm and drugs from two vehicles in Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.