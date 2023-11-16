Police have allegedly seized a firearm and drugs from two vehicles in Goulburn.
Officers from the Hume Police District and Raptor Squad stopped a Toyota Rav 4 and a Mercedes at a service station on Union Street at 6.30pm on Thursday, November 16.
"Following a search of the vehicles police located a dismantled shotgun, ammunition and a quantity of drugs across both vehicles," a police media spokeswoman said.
The Post observed officers searching through paper bags at the scene. Police took these away and the Mercedes was loaded onto a tow truck at 7.45pm.
Police arrested a 35-year woman and three men aged 28, 31 and thirty-three.
The spokeswoman said they were taken to Goulburn Police Station and were assisting police with inquiries.
