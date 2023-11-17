How to make the most of your day at a craft show

Here are some practical tips to navigate the extra-busy craft shows. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Craft shows are an excellent space for craft lovers, enthusiasts, and exhibitors to meet, learn and make sales. But if you're new to them or maybe some time has passed since your last visit you might be wondering how to make your visit more worthwhile.

The broad range of activities can sometimes be intimidating and overwhelming instead of exciting. With so much to see and do, you might be tempted to rush from stall to stall so you don't miss out on something special. But this may not offer the fantastic experience you'd wish to have.

This guide offers practical tips to navigate the extra-busy craft shows. By sun-down, you should leave the event fulfilled, feeling inspired, and having bought crafts that'll last a lifetime, both physically and in your memories.

1. Plan your visit

Strategising is your key to making the most of your day at a craft show. This starts way before you step into the event venue.

You can begin by thoroughly exploring the event's website to understand the different shows and exhibitors to help you plan your visit more effectively. Craft shows by CraftAlive may be an excellent starting point if you're looking for craft and show events to attend in Australia. Understand the layout, get the list of vendors, and know the day's schedule.

Then, identify your goals for the day. Are you out to meet and mingle with artists? Is your aim to network with vendors? Or do you want to shop for unique home décor items for a planned interior upgrade? Your reasons for visiting the craft show will dictate the stalls you should visit or the key people to meet. If your aim is learning, you may need to sign up for relevant sessions in advance.

Adequate preparation leads to spending time effectively and saves you from the stress and uncertainty of last-minute rush. With a solid plan in hand, you'll make the most of every minute at the craft show.

2. Network with purpose

Craft shows foster networking beyond the usual purchase of artistic items. You'll meet the faces and minds behind the goods on sale. Interacting with them can introduce you to incredible techniques and ideas and set the stage for future collaborations.

Networking is critical in the business world. In a LinkedIn survey, 73 per cent of the participants claim to have landed a job after being introduced by someone they knew. Networking brings numerous opportunities.

It's best to have your business cards ready so you can share your contact and business details quickly.

Moreover, listen keenly to the vendors sharing their artistic journey. It usually comprises nuggets of wisdom you can apply to your own entrepreneurial quest. Record their names and specialties for future engagements. Once you get home, a quick follow up message highlighting your pleasure to meet them is essential.

Don't forget to catch up with fellow attendees you met at the show. They can be just as valuable as the experts behind the exhibits. The more contacts you get in your dream path, the better.

3. Engage in workshops and demos

Beyond the exhibits, craft shows often feature live demos and workshops. This is where you can learn directly from the professionals. They often teach crafting techniques, from traditional to modern ones. Roll up your sleeves and dive deep into the practical sessions. You'll expand your skill set, getting inspiration for your next project.

While at it, ask relevant questions and hear what the experts have to say. It's an excellent opportunity to discover little-known tips that you may not readily find online. Take notes to ensure you don't forget the lessons.

In essence, proactive involvement enhances your experience, imparting phenomenal knowledge that you can apply in future arts and crafts projects.

4. Shop smart

Craft shows are synonymous with shopping. But with very many items competing for your attention, shopping smart is vital.

Start with a budget. You must have an idea of your spending limits before setting foot at the event. This helps keep your spending in check, as you can never run out of items to buy.



Failure to budget leads to impulse purchases. About 73 per cent of shoppers in a 2022 survey claimed most of their purchases are usually spontaneous, compared to 2021's 59 per cent. This can erode even the best financial plans.

Don't shy off from comparing prices, but don't focus on the rates alone. Analyse them hand in hand with the product features. You aim at getting the best value for money. The item with relevant features and an affordable price wins the day.

Meanwhile, you may want to look for outstanding pieces. It's uninteresting to purchase non-unique items that everyone else in the locality owns. Peculiar pieces reflect the true spirit of the craft show and the makers' personalities.

Finally, don't hesitate to ask the vendors questions about their products. Knowing the materials used and typical production process can add value to your purchase.

Conclusion

Indeed, the world has come a long way since the Arts and Crafts Movement in England in the late 19th century. Today, craft shows abound, showcasing and celebrating the talents of artisans in various fields.

Every aisle walked and every handcrafted piece admired during a craft show fosters skill development, relationships, and inspiration. But it all depends on how intentional you are at the event. There's usually more on offer than you can manage to see. So, focus on exhibits that spark your interest.