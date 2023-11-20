Those who attended the Goulburn Martial Arts Spectacular were in the presence of a legend.
Organised by David Lambert from the Lambert Karate Dojo and Family Fitness Centre, the event at Veolia Arena on Sunday, November 19 was a public exhibition featuring performances from some of the best karate black belts from Germany, Canada, New Zealand and Scotland.
The most well known black belt though, was the most in-demand Japanese karate master on the planet, Sensei Tetsuji Nakamura.
The world chief instructor of the International Okinawan Goju-ryu Karate-do Federation (IOGKF) demonstrated some moves on Lambert and was bombarded with photo and signature requests at the end of it.
Lambert said the event was absolutely fantastic and he was glad he was able to finally make it happen after first proposing to run it in 2006.
"We had 275 people from different countries take part over the weekend, which was an Oceania attendance record," he said.
"There are many events like this around the world and I tried really hard to bring one to the Asia Pacific Region."
The spectacular wasn't the only feature of the weekend.
On the day prior, the National Gasshuku (training camp) and National Championships was held at the same venue and Goulburn won 13 gold medals out of 33 divisions.
Sensei Nakumara, who watched the bouts, thought the local martial artists performed at an international level.
"I was really impressed with their technique and control," he said.
Sensei Nakumara, who thought Goulburn was a really nice town and loved the coffee shops and restaurants, will leave for Chile on Wednesday.
