Barefoot skiers create ripples on the Wollondilly River

Barefoot skiers have had the privilege of competing on one of the most beautiful parts of the Wollondilly River.
Copford Reach was the venue for the latest Goulburn Barefoot Waterski Club tournament on Saturday, February 3 and president Scott Butz said it was a sensational day of competition.
"We had 33 competitors come from all over the state, including six from Goulburn, and everyone enjoyed themselves," Butz said.
The competition required skiers to participate in the trick run and slalom run and they had 15 seconds to do as many tricks or slalom crosses depending on the discipline.
Butz said the judges looked for cleanliness in all the skills.
"If you're doing a one hander, they want to see a big wide hand up above the shoulder and if you're doing a surface turn, just don't crash," he said.
There was also a come and try event in the previous couple of days which saw 24 people take part.
Twenty of them were new while the other four updated their skills on the stretch of river Butz described as unbelievable.
"The river runs north to south, so the wind blows straight over the top of it," Butz said.
"You don't get any ripples on the water, so it's smooth all the way through.
"It's also the perfect length and has a great viewing area for the spectators."
