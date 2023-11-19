A Goulburn man received the shock of his life when he discovered he'd won $100,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The man held the first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10809, drawn on November 13. He also won two consolation prizes, bolstering his total win to $102,000.
The winning entry was unregistered, meaning officials from The Lott had no way of contacting the winner to break the news. It's understood he checked his ticket, purchased from Goulburn's NewsExtra in Goulburn Marketplace.
"You beauty!" the happy winner exclaimed when his prize was confirmed.
"I was on my way to the pub and called into the newsagent to check this ticket. And then it went off like I'd got a prize and it's been all good news from there.
"I've won plenty of free tickets and whatnot - $10, $20 and one time I won $50! But nothing like this. I haven't been able to wipe the smile off my face - you couldn't do that with a cricket bat.
"I'm going to buy myself a house and build an investment for retirement."
"Wonderful! It was just two months ago that we sold an Instant Scratch-Its ticket with a top prize of $150,000!" he said. "
"We're so pleased our latest big winner has been found. We've decorated the store with balloons and posters and of course, we've been telling all our customers to check their tickets. Congratulations to the fortunate winner. We hope it makes an amazing difference to your life!"
