Support is available for grandparents taking on the role of parents across the Goulburn Region.
Mission Australia is currently promoting their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program which supports grandparents who have become primary caregivers to their grandchildren (or other related children), often in difficult family circumstances.
ALSO READ:
Grandparents Anne Evans and her husband Wayne said that the group has offered amazing support as they take care of their grandkids.
"Whether you need advice or just someone to talk to, they're always there," Ms Evans said.
"When you're a grandparent carer you can feel really alone at times."
The couple have been taking primary care of their three grand kids Alarah, Harrison and Caleb since the eldest Harrison was two.
The children are aged between seven months and nine years old.
Ms Evans said that the highlight of their time in the program has been through the connections they have made.
"It has given us support in every aspect of raising children, we have made lots of friends and it has given the kids the opportunity to meet other children in the same situation as us," Ms Evans said.
The program is designed to help grandparents to develop their confidence and parenting skills, and helps them connect with schools, the service system, and other supports in the community.
While the service mostly works with grandparents raising grandchildren aged 0-12, the service can include children up to 18 years of age.
Ms Evan's said that some of the most challenging aspects of being a grandparent carer is the change in technology.
"Now everything is online, lunch orders, classes and ordering uniforms is something that we have had to learn."
The group offers support for not only grandparent's in Goulburn but also as far as Shoalhaven, Wollongong and Nowra.
The group are currently planning on celebrating Christmas together to meet up and spend some time together.
Mr Evans said that they get something new from the group every time they attend a gathering.
"We get so much from it, it reminds us there are other people raising young kids being a bit older," Mr Evans said.
"It's nice to hear other people's stories and know you're not alone."
The couple said that it's a great job, having raised three kids when they were younger but there are challenges that they didn't use to face, saying that as they get older they do feel more tired but the group of friends have really helped with it.
"They really have become a family to us," Ms Evans said.
The group are currently meeting every fortnight at the Mission Australia office from 10am.
To join the group for support, advice and everything in between, inquiries can be made through the Mission Australia website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.