As we sail through life's journey, preparing for unexpected turns and the final destination is as crucial as planning the voyage itself.

This preparation, known as estate planning, is a process that ensures the proper management of your finances and health in event you become incapacitated, and the distribution of your assets after you pass away.

It's more than making a will. It is about securing your family's future, easing potential burdens, and minimising tax payable by your estate.

Given its importance, here's a quick guide on the top 10 things you should consider when making estate planning arrangements.

Create a will: Your will is the cornerstone of your estate plan. Without a valid will, your assets may not be distributed as you wish. Regardless of age, everyone should have a will.

Choose an executor: This individual will deal with your estate and carry out your wishes as per your will. You should choose someone that knows you well, who is responsible and trustworthy. If your affairs are complicated, you can consider choosing a professional such as your lawyer.

Beneficiary nominations: Your will should clearly outline who your beneficiaries are and what they are to receive. You can elect to simply divide your estate amongst them equally, or you can make special provision for one or more of them.

Consider a testamentary trust: A will that establishes one or more trusts upon your death can offer significant tax advantages and asset protection benefits for your chosen beneficiaries.

Choose a guardian: If you have children under 18, you should nominate someone you trust to be their guardian in the event you and your partner die.

Update your will: Life events like marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child can alter your estate plans. Regular updates ensure your will reflects your current wishes. Even if there haven't been any major life events, you should still review your arrangements every five years or so.

Assets not covered by your will: Superannuation funds, jointly owned assets, or trust-held assets may not be dealt with effectively in your will. You need to plan for these separately.

Enduring power of attorney: When making or updating your will, consider also making an enduring power of attorney by nominating one or more people you trust to have authority to act on your behalf if needed in managing your legal and financial affairs. The attorney's power continues even if you lose mental capacity to manage your own affairs. It can be important to have someone who can manage things for you in those circumstances.

Enduring guardian: An attorney cannot make decisions about your health or lifestyle, those decisions can only be made by a properly appointed guardian. You should consider nominating one or more people as your guardian to make medical and lifestyle decisions on your behalf if you no longer have capacity to do this. Be careful not to assume your 'next of kin' can simply assume that role.

Possible contests: Lastly, if you anticipate a contest to your will, discuss preventive measures with a lawyer who specialises in contested wills and estates.