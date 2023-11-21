The Goulburn Dressage Club has held their Goulburn Dressage Championships for the third year at the Goulburn Pony Club on Saturday, November 18.
Top score of the day was achieved by Sally-Ann Quigley with two beautifully ridden Preliminary 1.1 and Official Preliminary 1.2 tests on her handsome black six-year-old home-bred gelding, Baltimore Q.
Sally is a member of Goulburn Dressage Club and trains and presents her horses very professionally and looking immaculate.
She is also a very good dressage coach.
Sally was the event's Preliminary Champion with the overall highest percentage score of 78% and she received a two blue ribbons, a lovely white saddle cloth and a voucher donated by the sponsor, Braemar EQ Saddlery.
Most competitors received a voucher and various other prizes.
Second highest percentage score of the day was 74% achieved by Canyonleigh horseman, Bruce Greenslade, in the Preliminary 1.1 test riding his handsome chestnut gelding, Karizmah Fortune Teller.
Bruce has only recently started in dressage after a lifetime of starting and educating horses.
Well known dressage rider and instructor, Janice Usherwood, from Penrose in the Southern Highlands, was present as usual to provide a few useful tips and some and training advice in the warm-up area beside the sand arena and to help with calling the required movements some for riders in their dressage tests.
The Goulburn Dressage Club held its first Championship event since 2021 in perfect weather on Saturday, 18 November, at the Goulburn Pony Club grounds.
Goulburn Dressage Club thanks the Goulburn Pony Club which has kindly made its grounds and facilities available temporarily for Goulburn Dressage Club's events and training days due to Goulburn Dressage Club's original grounds.
The grounds around the Goulburn Recreation Centre have not been suitable due to excessive amounts of rain.
The Goulburn Dressage Club is currently waiting for the Goulburn-Mulwaree Council to find suitable new permanent grounds for future dressage days.
The Goulburn Dressage Club thanks its sponsors and the small committee and volunteers who made the day possible by their commitment to running the Championships and also thanks Jackie Waugh of Goulburn Pony Club for the use of the grounds and for running the much-appreciated canteen on the day.
