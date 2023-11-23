Latest race brings Cycle Club riders to Range Road

Racing on Wednesday, November 23 was on Range Road for individual time trials.
Starting from Chinamans Lane, the riders headed out to the turnaround just passed Lambs Lane at 30 second intervals.
Ten riders signed on for racing under overcast skies with a tail wind for the outward leg and a head wind for the return journey.
C Grade rider Chris Berry set off first and about 2km into the race, he was caught by Ted Goad and followed at regular intervals by the rest of the riders.
Elsie Apps rode strongly and chased down four B Grade riders.
While she was the first B Grader across the finish line, it was Jeremy Gilchrist who finished 10 seconds behind Elsie, but was 20 seconds faster than her over the 20km course.
Wayne Bensley finished in third place.
In C Grade, Ted Goad had a comfortable win over Chris Berry, completing the course two minutes and 30 seconds ahead of Chris.
Racing next Wednesday on November 29 will be on Middle Arm Road for the Jarrod Coverney Memorial Handicap.
Sign on is opposite the cemetery by 6.15pm with racing at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
